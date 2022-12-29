Christmas Day death of 3-year-old girl in Maine ruled a homicide

The death of a 3-year-old girl in Maine on Christmas Day has been ruled a homicide, law enforcement officials said.

Emergency crews and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a home along Route 1 in Edgecomb shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a 911 call regarding a young child who was not breathing, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The girl, who officials identified as Makinzlee Handrahan, was taken Miles Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was conducted at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Monday and Handrahan’s death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Handrahan’s death.

There were no additional details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

