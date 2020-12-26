Christmas Day homicide of 18-year-old at Indiana apartment complex still unsolved four years later

Andrea Cavallier

Christmas has never been the same for Calab Luckett’s family since that fateful day in 2016. At a time when many families gather to celebrate, his loved ones were forced to plan his funeral.

Calab’s mother, Jennifer Schwartz, and his aunt, Nancy Byrd, are CNAs who work hard to provide for their families. And that year was no exception. They worked 16-hour shifts and, to make extra money for the holidays, they worked on Christmas Day. The plan was for their families to celebrate together later in the week. But they never got the chance.

Calab Luckett
Calab Luckett

“Every year, we relive the heartache,” Nancy told Dateline. “My nephew had so much life ahead of him. And it was all taken away from him in an instant.”

Calab Luckett, who lived in Evansville, Indiana, was just 18 years old when he was shot and killed on Christmas Day at Parkside Terrace, now known as Woodland Park Apartments, on Sunburst Boulevard.

Nancy told Dateline that her nephew had been visiting friends at the complex that weekend, since his mother would be working. On Christmas Eve, Calab and his mother spoke on the phone, discussing their holiday plans for later that week. It was the last time she would speak with her son.

“She’s completely broken… never been the same since that day,” Nancy said tearfully. “We both feel so much guilt about working that day. But we’re not wealthy. We struggle every day. So we were hoping that money would give our families the Christmas they deserved.”

Nancy told Dateline that both their families had struggled financially for years. Each child who graduated high school had hopes of being the one who went to college, landed a good job and helped pull their families out of poverty. Calab was one of them.

“He finished high school early and planned to go to college,” Nancy said. “He’d had his struggles and issues, but he knew he wanted to make a better life for himself. And for his family.”

But the day after Christmas, Calab’s family would receive the call that shattered their lives forever.

“His mom got a call from one of his friends who lived there,” Nancy told Dateline. “A body had been found in one of the vacant apartments. And this friend believed it could be Calab.”

Calab’s mother rushed to the scene where she ultimately ended up identifying her 18-year-old son’s body by his tattoos.

Detective Kyle Campbell with the Evansville Police Department told Dateline that Calab had been shot and killed inside the vacant apartment on December 25. His body was found the next day by a maintenance worker.

“My nephew laid there and bled out, all alone for hours,” Nancy said tearfully. “We don’t know why he was there or who lured him there, but he did not deserve to die like that.”

Detective Campbell told Dateline that he does not know why Calab was in the vacant apartment and does not know if Calab knew his killer(s).

An autopsy by the Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office confirmed that Calab died from a single gunshot wound to the head and his death was ruled a homicide.

For years, investigators followed up on numerous tips and leads, but nothing pointed to the person who pulled the trigger.

The detective who responded to the scene, and became lead investigator on Calab’s case, has since retired. The case was then briefly transferred to another detective before finally being reassigned to Detective Campbell approximately a year and a half ago. He is hopeful he’ll be able to solved Calab’s case and bring closure to his family.

“I’ve spoken with members of Caleb’s family and have seen the heartache that they all carry with them to this day,” Det. Campbell told Dateline. “Christmas is a hard time for them. Each year around this time, people will contact the family with information or the latest rumor they’ve heard about Caleb’s death. Often it’s nothing new, but the same old stories being told over and over again. These people mean well, and think they’re helping, but they don’t get to see how it actually hurts the family and extends their grief.”

Detective Campbell told Dateline that he is following new leads in the case, but would not elaborate on details due to the investigation being open and active. But he added that if anyone is compelled to share information on Caleb’s death, he asks that they share it with law enforcement.

“My heart goes out to Caleb’s family and friends,” Det. Campbell said. “I can’t imagine what it’s been like for them and what they’ve had to go through. I hope to catch Caleb’s killer, but I recognize that is not something that I can do alone. I need the help of the community. Someone knows the truth about what happened that Christmas. We just need to talk.”

Calab’s family continues to stay in close contact with Det. Campbell and is hopeful a fresh set of eyes on the case will finally bring them closure.

Nancy created Justice for Calab Luckett, a Facebook group that shares memories and photos of Calab, while pleading for tips and information that could help piece together a timeline of the weekend.

“It’s been a downhill spiral since that Christmas four years ago,” Calab’s aunt Nancy told Dateline. “His mother quit living after his death. I was there for her in every nook and cranny, but all I can do is empathize. I couldn’t truly feel her pain. Not like that.”

Nancy told Dateline that every Christmas has been heartbreaking for their family but, little by little, they are starting the process of healing. And for the first time in years, Calab’s mother has put up a Christmas tree.

“I know the pain is still fresh for her,” Nancy said. “But we’re doing the best we can. We hope by sharing my nephew’s story, someone will come forward. We need peace for our families, and peace for Calab.”

Anyone with information about Calab’s case should call the Evansville Police Tip Line at (812) 435-6194. All calls are anonymous.

Latest Stories

  • The complete list of Donald Trump’s pardons and commutations

    As of Dec. 24, President Trump has issued clemency in the form of pardons or commutations to more than 90 people, from relatively obscure white-collar or non-violent drug offenders to the famous (conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza; Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio) and the infamous (four security contractors with the Blackwater firm who murdered more than a dozen civilians in Iraq).

  • Human remains found at blast site of bomb-rigged vehicle playing message that it was about to explode

    Police believe the act was intentional

  • 4 arrested in Mexico crash that killed current, ex-governor

    Four people have been arrested in connection with the 2018 crash of a helicopter that killed a central Mexican governor and her husband — who had preceded her as governor — authorities said Friday. The Agusta 109 helicopter crashed in flames 10 minutes after takeoff on Dec. 24 that year while carrying newly installed Puebla Gov. Martha Erika Alonso and her husband, former Gov. Rafael Moreno Valle, as well as three other people. The Puebla state prosecutor's office said the four suspects worked for a Rotor Flight Services, a company “related to the functioning of the aircraft,” It said the suspects were accused of culpable homicide, damage to another's property and false testimony.

  • Boston doctor has severe allergic reaction to Moderna COVID vaccine -NYT

    A doctor in Boston with a shellfish allergy developed a severe allergic reaction after receiving Moderna's coronavirus vaccine on Thursday, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing the doctor. Dr. Hossein Sadrzadeh, a geriatric oncology fellow at Boston Medical Center, said he had a severe reaction almost immediately after being vaccinated, feeling dizzy and with a racing heart, the NYT reported. It is the first severe reaction publicly linked to Moderna's vaccine, which is in its first week of a nationwide rollout.

  • Royal Caribbean tries to block families suing over fatal tour to island of live volcano

    Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise company, is trying to prevent victims of the 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption from suing in the US. Passengers from the Royal Caribbean ship Ovation of the Seas took a trip to White Island, a popular tourist site, last December, when a volcano suddenly erupted, killing 27 visitors and injuring 25 more. Ivy and Paul Reed, from the US state of Maryland, who suffered burns as a result of the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members because of the eruption, filed separate lawsuits against Royal Caribbean claiming that the cruise line did not properly explain the dangers of visiting White Island. Peter Gordon, a lawyer for the Browitt family, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Royal Caribbean should have known that the volcano could erupt before allowing its passengers to visit White Island.

  • In official Christmas Day message, Trump barely mentions Covid; Biden talks of pandemic's pain

    Nearly 330,000 Americans have died from the virus, and there are over 18.7 million confirmed cases in the U.S.

  • Cuomo grants Christmas clemency to 21 people including women locked up for killing abusive partners

    Christmas clemency for women convicted of murder and manslaughter

  • Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticizes Palestine policy

    President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticized Israeli policy toward Palestinians as "unacceptable" and a "red line" for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides. The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.

  • Dog crushed to death by owner during confrontation with mugger

    A dog was crushed to death by its owner after she was knocked over during a confrontation with a mugger in an “unprovoked and unacceptable” attack. Norfolk Terrier, Rufus was crushed while the woman tried to pull the thief off her husband. The man, 56 and his 36 year old wife were walking their two dogs in Westminster, central London, when they were approached by a man pushing a bike along the footpath. The man, who wore a face covering and gloves, stopped the pair before pulling the watch off the man's arm, causing scratches to his forearm. The pair began to struggle and it was at this point that the wife tried to pull the mugger away during the attack at 4.15pm in Spanish Place on August 4.

  • I knew this Christmas was going to be awful. And then I saw my neighbor's Christmas lights.

    All of the symbolism of Christmas is designed to remind us that better days are coming. There is no better year to remember that than this one.

  • Pope Francis celebrates Mass in near-empty service

    Pope Francis delivered an early Mass Thursday to a small congregation at St Peter's Basilica to comply with Italy's 10 p.m. curfew. (Dec. 24)

  • Donald Trump announces he made Christmas speech to deployed troops but ‘fake news’ wasn’t invited

    Speech came hours after Mr Trump golfed in Florida with Lindsey Graham

  • Some Russians, dismayed at vaccine exports, call for more doses at home

    Some Russians took to social media on Friday to voice frustration after 300,000 doses of the country's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine were supplied to Argentina, arguing that more shots should be made available at home. Though the vaccine is readily available in Moscow, relatively small batches have so far been delivered to many Russian regions as part of a mass inoculation programme, with several reporting receiving 2,000 doses or less so far. Kaliningrad has received 400, according to the Interfax news agency.

  • Boris Johnson 'totally capitulated' on fishing in trade deal, say EU diplomats

    Boris Johnson has "totally capitulated" on fishing in the EU trade deal negotiations, but both sides have compromised, EU diplomatic sources have claimed. On Thursday Mr Johnson finally accepted the bloc’s final offer of returning 25 percent of the value of fish caught in UK waters to British fishermen. It was a “big move”, sources said, because he had been demanding 35 percent of the value of the catch. French officials claimed that the British had made major last minute concessions. The UK and EU settled on a five and a half year transition period before annual negotiations over fishing opportunities would begin. There was satisfaction in Brussels at having forced the prime minister into the climbdown but anxiety he will not be able to sell the deal to hardline Brexiteers in his party. “It won’t be a total victory. It never is,” an EU diplomat said. “I am a little concerned that London has not got the landing rights for the deal with its constituents.” “Whatever happens will be presented as a great victory. The Europeans will yawn,” another source said before confidently predicting that Mr Johnson has the European Research Group of MPs “in his pocket”. “Every deal requires compromise and I do think the UK can compromise over fish as it is a short term arrangement anyway,” the first EU diplomat said. “If we didn’t have what we needed, it would be hard to see a deal coming together but a deal is never an all out rout.” The diplomat’s comments came as fishermen on both sides of the Channel bemoaned the deal that has been struck. Jim Portus, of the South Western Fish Producers' Organisation, said: “We are all sitting with our fingers crossed hoping for the best for January 1st. "Improved opportunities even a modicum of extra quotas and a staged transition would be welcome, so long as it is well defined and the EU can't wriggle out of it in a few years time." Frederic Cuvillier, the Mayor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, said: “ It is a relief for our fishermen, but what will be the impact on stocks? “Who, for example, will be handling the controls? And over what time?" "The only certainty today is that we need to find, during the transition period, more deals within the deal." Focus in Brussels is now switching to the approval process for the deal, which must be backed by EU leaders. That is expected to take place later this month in a video summit. Diplomatic sources said they expected leaders in Europe’s capitals to hold back from an enthusiastic celebration of the deal at this stage.

  • Turkey to require negative COVID-19 test result for travel

    Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative COVID-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted a statement Friday saying travelers would need to present a negative result from a PCR test taken in a 72-hour window to board international flights en route to Turkey. Previously, tests weren't required for travel to Turkey.

  • Covid-19: Sri Lanka forcibly cremates Muslim baby sparking anger

    Sri Lankan officials insist on cremating all those who die with Covid-19, angering Muslim families.

  • Military on alert over Trump’s martial law threat: ‘The craziness is unprecedented’

    According to a new report, ranking officers have discussed what they would do if the president declared martial law. President Donald Trump has filed lawsuits after losing the 2020 presidential election and refuses to acknowledge the defeat. A new report claims military leaders have discussed their plan of action if POTUS were to declare martial law toward the last days of his term.

  • At least 15 dead in delays at South Africa-Zimbabwe border -TV news

    At least 15 people have died in recent weeks on the South African side of the Beitbridge border with Zimbabwe in lengthy queues that have been slowed by coronavirus screening, television news channel eNCA said on Friday. The health ministry, Department of Home Affairs and South African police Local did not respond immediately to Reuters' requests on Friday for confirmation of fatalities that local media outlets attributed to exhaustion and ill health owing to a lack of facilities while waiting to cross the border, sometimes for days. Images and videos on local news channels and circulated on social media showed lines of stationary cars, mainly trucks, stretching for kilometres on the narrow road leading to the inland Beitbridge port that serves as the main crossing point between the countries, and is more busy than usual at this time of year because of a seasonal return of migrants to Zimbabwe.

  • Beaver found in Plymouth among first to be reintroduced to wild in Britain for 400 years

    A beaver rescued by police this week was among the first of its kind to be reintroduced to the wild in Britain for nearly 400 years The 20kg creature had escaped from a specially designed re-wilding enclosure near Poole Farm in Plymouth. Local officers say they were confronted with the “unusual sight” of the beaver at large on Monday and posted a photograph on social media of the runaway creature in the city. They tweeted yesterday: “An unusual sight for one of our crews on Monday night shift: Plymouth's resident beaver spotted out and about! “He has apparently been caught since and is back home for Christmas.” The male had been released into the wild at Forder Valley in November – the first in the city for 400 years. The Eurasian Beaver was originally caught in late September in the wild from the Tay Catchment in Scotland and was released as part of a nationwide trend to reintroduce beavers in the wild. The beaver’s behaviour and actions will now be monitored in the hope that its actions will reduce flooding further downstream and create habitats for wildlife in the Bircham Valley. This comes after a 25kg young male beaver was spotted in Italy for the first time in nearly 500 years, after it walked over the border from Austria or Slovenia into the Dolomites. The first clues that the rodent might be back on Italian soil were noticed by a hunting guide who spends his days roaming the mountains and forests. Forester Reinhard Pipperger had noticed at the time young trees had been felled along a stretch of the Sesto river in Northern Italy. The beaver was later photographed by a camera set up along the river by wildlife rangers.

  • Warrant: Co-worker confessed to fatally stabbing UPS driver

    A UPS employee accused of fatally assaulting a co-worker he was helping deliver packages told police he stabbed the man before fleeing into the woods, according to an arrest warrant released Thursday. When he was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon by state troopers at a gas station in Plymouth, Elijah David Bertrand, 19, of Bristol, asked officers, “What took you guys so long to find me,” according to the warrant, posted online by the Waterbury Republican-American. Bertrand was arraigned Thursday on murder charges, accused of killing UPS driver Nathan Burk, 28, of Waterbury.