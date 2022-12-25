Christmas Day search for missing woman with Alzheimer's ends with sad discovery

Two Jacksonville families are grieving following the Christmas deaths of loved ones in separate incidents at opposite ends of town.

Paula Gerding, 82, was found dead about a half-mile away from a relative's home amid an intensive Jacksonville Sheriff's Office air and ground search about nine hours after she'd been reported missing, Assistant Chief J.D. Stronko said.

Gerding, who had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and had other significant medical concerns, had been visiting family when she wandered away from their home in the 11800 block of Mountain Wood Lane, Stronko said. She was last seen on foot. The family reported her missing about 2 a.m.

Initial reports indicated Gerding, who lived out of town, was last seen wearing pajamas but no shoes or coat.

"Along with the temperatures that occurred in the overnight hours, obviously this was a cause for great concern to our officers," he said.

Stronko said the Sheriff's Office immediately called out 40 police officers. In addition, 50 Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel responded to search for Gerding. The coordinated search included bloodhounds, police K-9s, drones, bike patrol officers and the Sheriff's Office air unit, he said.

An intensive Christmas Day search for 82-year-old Paula Gerding led to the discovery of the missing woman with Alzheimer's who died on the campus of Mandarin High School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office also asked area residents living around Mountain Wood Lane and Greenland Road to check their home security cameras to see if Gerding possibly had walked that way.

At 11:40 a.m. she was found deceased on the Mandarin High School campus at 4831 Greenland Road, he said.

Stronko said they are working with Duval County school police to review video from security cameras at the high school as part of the ongoing death investigation.

"Obviously, this was an all-hands-on-deck effort you know when you have a fragile citizen like that or a fragile person in your community of any type, these officers are doing to come out no matter what the temperature is, no matter what the conditions are, holiday or not and do their best to find them and return them safe to their family members if they can," Stronko said.

"It's a sad day for everybody involved … Obviously, every day but especially on Christmas, we'd hope for a better outcome," he also said.

Given her mental capacity it also was unknown whether she was coherent enough to seek shelter from the cold at the school.

One person was found dead Christmas morning in a predawn house fire in the 7200 block of Norka Drive., according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Westside fatal fire

One person also was found dead inside a Westside home in a predawn Christmas blaze in the 7200 block of Norka Drive, according to a fire department spokesman.

Reported about 4:20 a.m., the home was heavily involved in flames when firefighters arrived, Capt. Eric Prosswimmer said.

Authorities didn't release the name, age or gender of the victim, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

