Christmas Day shooter sought in Fort Smith

A person was shot on Christmas Day in Fort Smith.

At noon Sunday police were called to the Pike Place Apartments, 700 N Albert Pike Ave. near N. Albert Pike and Grand Avenue.

A shooting victim was taken from the apartments to a local hospital. A condition of the victim was not known, police reported.

No details about a possible suspect were released.

Police in Fort Smith investigated the shooting of a person at the Pike Place Apartments on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.

"Our investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released when available and appropriate," a police spokesman reported.

Anyone with information can call 911 or police at 479-709-5000.

