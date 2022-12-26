Christmas Day shooter sought in Fort Smith
A person was shot on Christmas Day in Fort Smith.
At noon Sunday police were called to the Pike Place Apartments, 700 N Albert Pike Ave. near N. Albert Pike and Grand Avenue.
A shooting victim was taken from the apartments to a local hospital. A condition of the victim was not known, police reported.
No details about a possible suspect were released.
"Our investigation is ongoing, and more details will be released when available and appropriate," a police spokesman reported.
Anyone with information can call 911 or police at 479-709-5000.
This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Police investigate Fort Smith Christmas shooting