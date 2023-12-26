A Christmas Day shooting left a man dead. Boise police are investigating

The Boise Police Department is investigating a Christmas Day shooting that left a man dead.

Boise police officers around 7:30 p.m. responded to the 8000 block of West Pomona Court, near West Boise, after someone reported a shooting, according to a news release from the agency.

Police said officers arrived to find a male victim and immediately provided medical care to the man. He was taken to a local hospital by paramedics but he died late Monday, the release said.

Police said that several people were involved in a “domestic dispute” before the shooting and that detectives are in contact with anyone involved. No one has been charged with a crime, but the department is working with the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office on the investigation, according to the release.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the man once his family has been notified, police said.