Christmas Day was the warmest day on record in Appleton. Here's how 2023 compares to 130 years of data.

APPLETON — It's been 87 years since Appleton's temperatures reached 50 degrees Fahrenheit, but Monday's record-breaking warmth of 54 likely had many residents regretting their choice of a Christmas sweater.

In the 122 years of Appleton data from the National Weather Service, the temperature has only ever reached 50 degrees or higher twice.

Here's a look at what the National Weather Service data has to say about other noteworthy Appleton Christmases.

How does Monday's record compare to other high Christmas temperatures in Appleton?

Before Monday's temperatures broke a 1936 record, the second warmest Christmases on record occurred in 2006, 2009 and 2011, when the high temperature tied at 39 degrees.

Other relatively warm years took place in 2007 and 2014 when the temperatures tied for 36 degrees.

When was the last White Christmas in Appleton?

Appleton may have seen a light dusting of snow in 2022, but technically, there hasn't been a white Christmas — meaning an inch or more of snow — in the city since 2013.

And although the city of Appleton has been able to croon with conviction to Bing Crosby's classic "White Christmas" about 76% of the time since it began tracking Christmas Day snowfall frequency in 1901, "brown Christmases" — which have less than an inch of snow on the ground at observation time — are increasingly common.

Appleton is by no means an outlier, however. 2023 marked the least expansive Christmas morning snow cover in the contiguous U.S. in at least two decades, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Only 17.6% had a blanket of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

Not since 2003 has the snow cover percentage been so low, when it reached 21.2% coverage.

How often does Appleton have a white Christmas?

The National Weather Service has been collecting data on snow depth in Appleton since 1901. In the 122 years of data collection, 81 Christmases have had enough snowfall to merit a white Christmas, meaning an inch or more.

Of those 81 Christmases, 59 have been greater or equal to three inches of snow; 32 have been greater or equal to six inches of snow; 17 have been greater or equal to nine inches of snow; and nine have been greater or equal to 12 inches of snow.

In 2008, Appleton saw a whopping 17 inches of snow.

Which years have had the coldest Christmases in Appleton?

The coldest temperature on record in Appleton was 2000, when temperatures dropped to depths of minus 16 degrees.

1983 had the lowest maximum temperatures in Appleton, at minus 4 degrees. And 1983 holds the record of the coldest average temperature at minus 8 degrees.

What's going on with the warm winter weather?

The foggy, wet weather that greeted Appleton residents Christmas morning is the result of the weather phenomenon known as El Niño and a large storm system from the Great Plains, which has brought mild air and southern winds from the Gulf Coast, according to NWS meteorologist Roy Eckberg.

It's a slow-moving storm, which will continue into mid-week. By the end of the week, the temperature is expected to cool.

