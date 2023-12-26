Christmas Day was the warmest on record in Green Bay. Here's how 2023 compares to 130 years of data

GREEN BAY — It's been 87 years since Green Bay's temperatures reached 50 degrees Fahrenheit on Christmas Day, but Monday's record-breaking warmth of 54 likely had many people regretting their choice of a Christmas sweater.

In the 130 years of data tracked by the National Weather Service, the temperature has only ever reached 50 or higher twice.

Here's a look at what the National Weather Service data has to say about other noteworthy Green Bay Christmases.

How does Monday's record compare to other high Christmas temperatures in Green Bay?

Before Monday's temperatures broke a 1936 record, the second warmest Christmas on record occurred in 2011, when the high temperature reached 39.

Other relatively warm years took place in 2009 at 38 degrees, 2014 at 36 and 2007 at 35.

When was the last White Christmas in Green Bay?

Green Bay may have seen a light dusting of snow in 2022, but technically, there hasn't been a white Christmas — meaning an inch or more of snow — in the city since 2013.

And although the city of Green Bay has been able to croon with conviction to Bing Crosby's classic "White Christmas" about 67% of the time since it began tracking Christmas Day snowfall frequency in 1886, "brown Christmases" — which have less than an inch of snow on the ground at observation time — are increasingly common.

Green Bay is by no means an outlier, however. 2023 marked the least expansive Christmas morning snow cover in the contiguous U.S. in at least two decades, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Only 17.6% had a blanket of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.

Not since 2003 has the snow cover percentage been so low, when it reached 21.2% coverage.

How often does Green Bay have a white Christmas?

The National Weather Service began collecting data on snow depth in Green Bay in 1893. In the 130 years of data collection, 87 Christmases have had enough snowfall to merit a white Christmas, meaning an inch or more.

Of those 87 Christmases, 58 have been greater or equal to three inches of snow; 33 have been greater or equal to six inches of snow; 10 have been greater or equal to nine inches of snow; six have been greater or equal to 12 inches of snow; and just one Christmas was greater or equal to 18 inches of snow.

In 1985, there was a whopping 18 inches of snow.

Which years have had the coldest Christmases in Green Bay?

The coldest temperature on record in Green Bay was 2000, when temperatures dropped to depths of minus 22.

1933 and 1983 had the lowest maximum temperatures in Green Bay, at minus 4. And 1933 holds the record of the coldest average temperature at minus 10.5.

What's going on with the warm winter weather?

The foggy, wet weather that greeted us Christmas morning is the result of the weather phenomenon known as El Niño and a large storm system from the Great Plains, which has brought mild air and southern winds from the Gulf Coast, according to NWS meteorologist Roy Eckberg.

It's a slow-moving storm, which will continue into mid-week. By the end of the week, the temperature is expected to cool.

Natalie Eilbert covers mental health issues for USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Green Bay Christmas hits highest temperatures in recorded history