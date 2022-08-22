Shoppers face shortages as 2,000 dockers strike at Felixstowe – live updates

Dockers - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Nearly £700m of trade could be disrupted by strikes at the UK’s top container port this week.

Around 2,000 dockers at the Port of Felixstowe launched an eight-day walkout over pay yesterday.

The action threatens to cause fresh disruption to British supply chains, which were only just recovering from chaos caused by the pandemic.

Felixstowe handles about a third of all UK container trade, and an even greater proportion of trade from Asia.

Analysts say it could take 24 days for the port to clear backlogs following the strike, a potentially major disruption early on in the ‘peak season’ period running up to Christmas.

08:43 AM

FTSE 100 trades lower amid market jitters

The FTSE 100 is down about 0.3pc at the moment, amid a broad-based fall that seems to be a reflection of wider market nerves.

London’s blue-chip index is nonetheless outperforming its continental peers, with the pan-European benchmark Stoxx 600 off by 1pc.

08:32 AM

Why Felixstowe matters

About 2,000 dockers at Felixstowe have gone in strike over pay, an action that is planned to last until next Sunday.

The port is the UK’s premier entrepôt for trade in goods: about a third of the UK’s total container volumes use Felixstowe. It has an even higher share of trade from Asia, which has already been heavily disrupted in recent months.

Shipping companies are adapting, with Maersk, the world’s second-largest, already saying it would avoid the port and deliver UK-bound goods in European ports instead.

Flexport, a freight platform, reckons it could take 24 days to catch up after the strike.

Dockworkers at the Port of Liverpool have also backed strikes.

08:23 AM

Agenda: Felixstowe walkout to cause new supply chaos

Good morning. Nearly £700m of trade could be disrupted amid strikes at Britain’s biggest container port.

Workers at Felixstowe began an eight-day walkout yesterday, causing heavy disruption at the onset of the ‘peak season’ leading to Christmas.

It’s a quiet day elsewhere, also European gas prices are jumping higher again amid worries about disruption.

5 things to start your day

1) Fund nuclear power with green bonds, Treasury told The energy industry is pressing the Government to include nuclear technology in its Green Financing Framework.

2) Ineos bags £474m profit as bet on oil and gas pays off Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe's company swung into the black last year after turmoil in the energy markets sent prices soaring.

3) Small businesses warn of ‘existential threat’ posed by £20,000 energy bills Tory leadership candidates face calls to cut VAT on household bills from 20pc to the 5pc and to extend the price cap to small companies.

4) Nick Candy bids to freeze former partner's assets The property developer has sought a worldwide asset freeze against a former business partner in a fraud case at the High Court.

5) Rocketing rents leave tenants with one less room for their money Renters have been robbed of an extra bedroom after their buying power shrunk at a record rate amid a chronic shortage of properties to let.

What happened overnight

Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most major banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market.

Unease over China's economy tipped the yuan to a 23-month low, while pressuring stocks across the region.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell a further 0.7pc, while Chinese blue chips dipped 0.1pc.

South Korea's KOSPI shed 0.7pc while Japan's Nikkei fell 0.6pc, though it has drawn support from the recent sharp reversal in the yen.

Coming up today