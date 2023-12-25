Christmas dinner in field and tank decorated with garlands: photos of Christmas on front line

This year, Ukraine celebrates Christmas for the second time during the full-scale invasion. The defenders, who cannot celebrate with their families, are trying to create a Christmas atmosphere right at the front.

Ukrainska Pravda.Zhyttia (Life) has prepared a selection of pictures from the front line.

On Christmas Eve, soldiers from the 72nd Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians set up an improvised festive table, which was shared with them by a priest (The Black Zaporozhians were the name of a cavalry unit that served with the army of Ukrainian People's Republic in 1918-1920 – ed.).

"We must find time for light, especially in dark times," the brigade posted.

A festive dinner with the military. Photo: 72nd Mechanised Brigade named after the Black Zaporozhians on Facebook

Mykyta Shandyba, head of the press service of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade Edelweiss, published a heartbreaking series of pictures of a soldier sitting at a traditional Christmas table. However, the table is not in a house, but in the middle of a field near the front line.

"We did this so you could remember!

There is no mud, blood or bombardment in these photos. There is a soul in these photos that everyone who looks at them will feel. The family warmth and hugs of loved ones are a dream for everyone defending those they care about," he stressed.

A soldier at the holiday table. Photo: mykyta_shandyba on Instagram

Photographers Vlada and Kostiantyn Liberovs captured the Christmas preparations of the military serving on the Avdiivka front. On the eve of the holiday, they decorated not only a Christmas tree but also a tank.

"There are no holidays here, in the cold and mud. They put on Christmas trees and Christmas hats and record Christmas videos not for themselves. No matter how hard it is for them here, they take care of us and pretend to be Santa Clauses in the midst of utter despair to give us hope and a holiday," the photographers said.

Christmas Eve for the military on the Avdiivka front. Photo: Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty images

Photo: Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty images

Photo: Kostya Liberov/Libkos/Getty images

The soldiers of the 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great took part in a religious service on Christmas Eve.

"We are far away from our families on this festive evening... We want family warmth and comfort so much... But we are where we should be! We want our families to have a peaceful Christmas Eve," the brigade's press service emphasised.

A liturgy with the participation of soldiers. Photo: 14th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Roman the Great on Facebook

The press service of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade based in Zakarpattia Oblast published a photo of a defender standing in a church destroyed by the Russians.

"Here, where we are, Christmas is not celebrated in the original sense. Because the houses are damaged and empty, the churches are destroyed by enemy attacks, and instead of Christmas and New Year decorations, there are only pieces of missiles and shells...

We will pray for the birth of Jesus in the trenches and dugouts. And after the victory, we will celebrate with our families and friends, as it should be!" they wrote.

A soldier in the middle of a destroyed church. Photo: 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade based in Zakarpattia Oblast on Facebook

