Christmas Eve accident claims life of South Brunswick man

SOUTH BRUNSWICK - Police are investigating a one-car accident early Christmas Eve morning on Route 1 that claimed the life of a 23-year-old township man, South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan said.

The accident was reported at 12:53 a.m. on Route 1 south by New Road. The man was driving a 2012 Honda Accord southbound on Route 1, when according to witnesses the man was in the left lane when he lost control, slid sideways across the roadway and struck a utility.

The man died at the scene, Ryan said.

The Kendall Park First Aid, Kendall Park Fire Department, Middlesex County Medical Examiner, and New Jersey State Department of Transportation responded to the accident.

Route 1 south was closed for several hours during the investigation, Ryan said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call South Brunswick Police Traffic Safety Bureau PFC Bryan Sites at 732-329-4648.

