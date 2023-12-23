Christmas Eve and Christmas Day weather forecasts: Where to expect snow, rain

While most of the country won't have a white Christmas, a handful of states in the Midwest and Rocky Mountains are expected to get heavy snow this weekend, forecasters say.

Several states from Arizona to the Dakotas will likely get snow Saturday and Sunday, AccuWeather meteorologists said, potentially complicating travel in the region leading up to Christmas.

This weekend, the most snow is expected in Colorado, with mountainous areas in the western half of the state bracing for up to a foot-and-a-half of snow, forecasters said. Travel in the region will be "extremely treacherous" or impossible over the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters warned Saturday.

In parts of Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, heavy thunderstorms expected Christmas Eve could also complicate holiday travel.

Elsewhere in the country, travel conditions ahead of Christmas are expected to be favorable, AccuWeather said Saturday. While the Great Lakes region and much of the northeast will have a dry Christmas, a swath of states stretching from Michigan to Virginia could get rain starting Tuesday, forecasters say.

More Americans will travel for this month's Christmas and New Year's holidays compared to last year, according to AAA. Fair weather across most of the country means there likely will be less travel disruptions for many, forecasters predict.

This month, AAA estimated more than 115 million Americans will travel 50 miles from their homes or more around the holidays, representing a 2% increase from last year.

Heavy snow in the Rockies, High Plains

A large portion of the region will likely be getting a white Christmas, and the snow's timing could also complicate plans for millions traveling through Denver, as well as Kansas City, Omaha and Minneapolis.

Winter weather advisories were in place across Colorado Saturday, with forecasters warning of slippery road conditions through Sunday due to snow, the National Weather Service said.

Much of Colorado is expecting 5-10 inches of snow through Sunday, with AccuWeather meteorologists anticipating localized maximums of as much as 28 inches.

Through Sunday night, snowy weather will stretch northeast across a mid-section of the country, dropping snow in Nebraska, the Dakotas and parts of Minnesota, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Early Saturday, the Four Corners region − comprising parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado − was the first to get snow.

Thunderstorms in Dallas, Houston, Louisiana

Parts of the Gulf Coast region, including East Texas and Louisiana, up through Missouri, are expecting heavy rain Christmas Eve, as thunderstorms roll across the region, bringing much-needed rain, AccuWeather said Saturday.

By Saturday morning, much of the low Mississippi Valley was under a fog advisory, and rain showers were expected to begin Saturday night and continue through Sunday.

Flooding is possible in major cities including Dallas and Houston, and storms unloading inches of rain over a short period could complicate travel for those driving along interstates 10, 20, 30, 35, 40, 49 and 55, AccuWeather said.

Excessive rainfall on Sunday is most likely in north-central Texas and southern Oklahoma, the National Weather Service said Saturday.

Rainstorms across northeast after Christmas

The eastern U.S. is expecting a dry and snow-free Christmas, but rainstorms will likely bring some moisture to the region beginning late Monday and Tuesday.

Beginning Monday evening, the same storm that brought snow to the High Plains is expected to deliver rain to cities including Detroit and Columbus, Ohio, AccuWeather forecasters said.

On Tuesday, the storm system is expected to continue slowly moving east, spreading rain to the entire East Coast by Wednesday, including states stretching from Massachusetts down to North Carolina, AccuWeather said.

