Christmas Eve fire causes $50,000 worth of damage at western store in Weatherford

A Christmas Eve fire broke out at David’s Western Store in Weatherford, local law enforcement said.

No one was injured and the store was closed, according to a post from the store’s owner.

The blaze, which broke out at 1811 S. Main St., caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage, according to a Facebook post from the Weatherford Fire Department. The fire broke out on the parapet part of the store’s roof and spread to the awning facing Main Street, according to the fire department. Firefighters contained the fire, and no damage occurred to the interior of the store.

The store’s owner, David Isham, posted his gratitude to the Weatherford Fire Department and the store’s employees on Facebook.

“I want to express my appreciation for the Weatherford Fire Department’s rapid response where they quickly put the fire out and greatly reduced the potential damage,” Isham wrote. “I also want to say thank you to many of my great staff that dropped everything on Christmas Eve to go up and see what they could do to help.”