Christmas Eve fires heavily damage 3 Long Island homes

Christmas Eve fires are blamed for seriously damaging three Long Island homes. No injuries were reported in Hicksville, Central Islip or Oceanside, where Newsday reports the blazes occurred.

The first of the fires occurred around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, where smoke from a first floor bedroom got a homeowner’s attention. Less than an hour later, firefighters in Central Islip battled a blaze at 25 Myrtle Ave. Ten departments reportedly attended to that fire.

Around 8 p.m., firefighters responded to an Oceanside inferno that consumed an entire house, according to News 12.

In total, 18 people were reportedly displaced by the holiday blazes. The cause of all three fires is under investigation by officials in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) reports Christmas trees were involved in an average of 150 residential fires reported nationwide between 2017 and 2021. The nonprofit safety group said lighting equipment was a factor in just under half of those incidents.

A Christmas fire claimed the childhood Houston, Texas home of singer Beyoncé, who made news in 2017 when she and rapper Jay-Z purchased a $26 million home in the tony Long Island town of East Hampton.

Texas firefighters battled flames Monday morning in the three-bedroom home occupied by the “Crazy in Love” singer from 1981 to 1986, according to TMZ. No injuries were reported in that fire. Its cause wasn’t immediately clear.