Christmas Eve high temperature in Appleton breaks record set in 1955; more mild weather expected today

APPLETON - If you thought Christmas Eve delivered a record-setting warm day, you were right.

The high of 52 in Appleton broke the record of 45 set in 1955, according to the National Weather Service in Ashwaubenon. Another record could fall on Christmas Day. The forecast for Monday calls for a high of 50. The record high temperature for Dec. 25 in Appleton is 52, which was set in 1936.

The average highs and lows for Dec. 25 in Appleton are 28 and 14. The coldest Christmas Day was in 2000, when temperatures fell to minus-16.

The National Weather Service forecast for the week calls for warmer-than-normal temperatures, but cooler than Sunday and Monday:

Tuesday: High 48, low 32. Chance of showers in morning.

Wednesday: High 40, low 32. Partly sunny, with a chance of rain/snow overnight.

Thursday: High 40, low 27. Mostly sunny.

Other cities in Wisconsin saw record highs for Christmas Eve, the weather service reported. Those include:

Green Bay: High of 52 broke record of 50 set in 1889.

Oshkosh: High 54; old record 52, set in 1888 and 1889.

Merrill: High 44; old record 42, set in 1940.

Marshfield: High 46; old record 41, set in 1994.

Wausau: High 46; old record 42, set in 1940.

Wisconsin Rapids: High 48; old record 45, set in 1936.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Christmas Eve high temperature in Appleton breaks record set in 1955