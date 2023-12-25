Christmas Eve high temperature in Green Bay beats record set in 1889; another record expected today

GREEN BAY - The warm weather Green bay experienced on Christmas Eve topped a record that was more than 130 years old.

Sunday's high temperature of 52 in Green Bay broke the record of 45 that was set in 1889, according to the National Weather Service office in Ashwaubenon.

That's not likely the only record to fall. The Christmas Day forecast calls for a high of 51, which would be the record of 50, set in 1936.

The mild weather will continue into the week, though it will be cooler, according to the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: High 48, low 33. Showers likely before noon.

Wednesday: High 40, low 32. Partly cloudy, then a chance of rain.

Thursday: High 39, low 27. Mostly sunny.

Other cities in Wisconsin saw record highs for Christmas Eve, the weather service reported. Those include:

Appleton: High of 52 broke record of 45 set in 1955.

Oshkosh: High 54; old record 52, set in 1888 and 1889.

Merrill: High 44; old record 42, set in 1940.

Marshfield: High 46; old record 41, set in 1994.

Wausau: High 46; old record 42, set in 1940.

Wisconsin Rapids: High 48; old record 45, set in 1936.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Christmas Eve high temperature in Green Bay beats record set in 1889