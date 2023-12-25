Christmas Eve killing is second act of gun violence on same block this year, CMPD says

A homicide reported in northwest Charlotte on Christmas Eve is the second high-profile act of gun violence this year on a residential street that is scarcely two blocks long, investigators say.

Few details have been released by police about the latest shooting, including the identity of the victim.

The killing happened around 11 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and found someone with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

The victim died at the scene, police say. Details about a suspect, or additional information about the case, have not been released.

A Charlotte homicide reported around 11 a.m. on Christmas Eve is the second shooting of 2023 reported in the 1600 block of Flagler Lane, CMPD says.

The shooting comes nine months after a 13-year-old boy was wounded when someone sprayed the family’s Flagler Lane home with gunfire, CMPD reported.

He survived after being taken to a local hospital with a bullet wound to the leg, officials said.

The boy’s mother and two other children were in the home when the shots were fired around 1:30 a.m. on March 24, CMPD said. “At least 10” shots were fired, the Observer reported in March.

Anyone with information on the Christmas Eve shooting is asked to call CMPD’s Homicide Unit at 704-432-8477. Anonymous tips can be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

