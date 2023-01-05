Christmas Eve pajama party in Broward ends in gunshots, mayhem. 2 men face charges, cops say

A Christmas Eve pajama party in Broward nearly took a fatal turn when police say an argument over pouring drinks ended in gunfire and two people in the hospital. Two men are in custody a week later.

Frances Bharose, 35, faces charges of second degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Shemar Dookie, 20, is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlicensed carry of concealed firearm. Dookie is out of jail on bond. It is unclear whether Bharose bonded out, court records show.

Around 10 p.m. Dec. 24, Hollywood police said Bharose and Dookie pulled up to the party at a Hollywood home, in the 200 block of North 72 Avenue, two hours after it started — and Bharose already drunk.

Things became heated when Bharose asked a man to a pour him a drink but was told to pour it himself. Following the back-and-forth, Bharose left the house.

However, moments later, police said a gunshot rang out. Bharose apparently had come back and shot a man several times in the front of the house. A mother at the party was also struck in the neck.

A woman came out of the house and demanded Bharose to leave, but he said he was staying to pick up his nephew, Dookie. When Dookie left the home, he walked toward the road with Bharose when another argument ensued between the two and another person who was at the party, according to police.

The woman tried breaking it up but Bharose instead pulled out a gun and pointed it at someone’s head before firing four times in an unknown direction.

The two injured party-goers were rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, and police said they are expected to survive.

Bharose was arrested Dec. 27; Dookie was taken in Thursday.