MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a Christmas Eve shooting in Memphis.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Cane Meadow Circle in the Cane Creek Apartments at 6:41 Sunday.

A male victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. There was no suspect information.

Call 528-CASH with information.

