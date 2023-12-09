Christmas events hosted by Union County C&Y

Dec. 9—LEWISBURG — Union County Children and Youth Services holds two programs each holiday season for families and children.

Matthew Ernst, the administrator of the department, said the Choose-A-Child program has been happening for more than 20 years. The holiday party has been held since 2018.

"We're always trying to help as many families as possible," said Ernst. "If we're working with a family, and they're having financial struggles, if we can help them with a few more gifts during the holidays, it's well worth it and a good program to have. We have wonderful partnerships with the community."

The Choose-A-Child program is organized by Jamie Batman, the foster care coordinator. Caseworkers talk to families with open cases about their needs. If they want to participate in the program, the families fill out forms for gift ideas, Ernst said.

The forms are distributed to the advisory board, consisting of 11 people. Those board members reach out to donors and shop for gifts, said Ernst.

Over three days, the gifts are wrapped and organized at Faith Lutheran Church at 2349 Old Turnpike Road, Lewisburg. This occurred Monday through Wednesday of this week, said Ernst.

The gifts are brought into the office at 1610 Industrial Blvd., Lewisburg, where families will come pick them up. The caseworkers can also deliver the gifts, said Ernst.

There are 57 children this year who will receive gifts through this program, he said.

The Christmas party has been held since 2018. It started as an in-person party at St. John Church, switched to a drive-through event during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and is back to a party held at the department office, said Ernst.

"We receive generous donations from the community (businesses and individuals) to fund the gifts, decorations and food/beverages," said Ernst. "This year, every family will receive $75 worth of gift cards and many gifts for each child. We do obtain gifts from Toys for Tots for this event."

The largest donor was Service First Credit Union of Lewisburg with $500. Other donors were Weis Markets, Giant Food, FCC Allenwood, Lewisburg Toys for Tots, CSR 011, Burger King, Union County Dental Health, T&D Foods Inc., Lawton Insurance Agency Inc., Attorney Mark Lemon and Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church.

The party consists of decorations, meals, a visit from Santa Claus, crafts, gift bags and multiple gifts. There are also raffle prizes, said Ernst.

An average of 15 families come to this party. It was held Friday after the offices closed, he said.

Kathy Pino, a program specialist who organizes the party, said the families are "really thankful."

"Times are tough," said Pino. "We're able to provide a little cushion of comfort. It's nice to see those smiles."

Each child gets at least three gifts that are provided through donations, she said.