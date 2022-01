Reuters

Sweden's security strategy would be entirely undermined if NATO agreed to refrain from expanding further and curb some of its activity in Europe, as Russia has demanded, Sweden's top military commander said. The Russian demands, listed last month, have unnerved European non-NATO members including Sweden, which has strengthened ties with the alliance even if it has no plans to join at present. Sweden's government has since stepped up diplomatic activity, with Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson holding talks with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday.