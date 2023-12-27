Christmas flooding: Some parts of Hendersonville get 6 inches of rain

It wasn't a white Christmas like many people in Henderson County wanted, but it was definitely a wet one.

The rain began on Christmas Day and continued until the early morning hours of Dec. 27, with many areas in the county getting more than 5 inches of precipitation. The steady rainfall caused flooding in several parts of the county, resulting in road and even park closures.

Barricades were up for roads in Hendersonville that needed to be closed due to heavy rainfall and flooding on Dec. 26.

The city of Hendersonville posted on social media at 8 a.m. Dec. 27 that all roads in Hendersonville had reopened and that the roadway flooding alert had been rescinded but that portions of Oklawaha Greenway remained closed and would open after the water had receded.

Also on Dec. 27, Bruce Gilliam, the director of Henderson County Parks and Recreation, told the Times-News that Jackson Park would be closed for most of the day, since there was still some water across some of the roadways there.

"We are keeping it closed to stay safe," he said.

Later in the afternoon of Dec. 27, Jackson Park reopened after floodwaters receded.

Barricades were up for roads in Hendersonville that needed to be closed due to heavy rainfall and flooding on Dec. 26.

Minor flooding was still occurring at the French Broad River at Blantyre Park (located at the Henderson County/Transylvania County line) on Dec. 27, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a flood warning for that area until the evening hours of Dec. 28.

More: With final permit, construction set to begin on Fairmont Heritage Place - The Cedars

"Floodwaters continue to inundate farmland between the French Broad River and the old railroad bed. Floodwaters may start to inundate the shoulders of River Road near the Big Willow Road intersection," the NWS flood warning said. "Floodwaters continue to impact boat access areas at Grove Bridge Road and Crab Creek Road."

The NWS reported that at 11:16 a.m. Dec. 27, the stage was 17.5 feet and that the bankfull stage was 15 feet. The NWS said the river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5 feet in the afternoon of Dec. 27 and then fall below flood stage on the morning of Dec. 28.

On the evening of Dec. 26, the city of Hendersonville posted on social media that streets in low-lying areas in the city had flooded and that barricades were put in place in areas that needed to be closed to traffic.

More: Council approves plan to improve pedestrian networks, safety; audit report released

These were the roads and intersections closed by the city of Hendersonville and the North Carolina Department of Transportation due to the flooding on Dec. 26:

King Street at South Main Street

White Street westbound toward Kanuga Road

Caswell Street between King Street and Grove Street

Barricades were up for roads in Hendersonville that needed to be closed due to heavy rainfall and flooding on Dec. 26.

Meteorologist Bill Martin with the National Weather Service in Greenville, South Carolina, said most areas in Henderson County received about 5 inches of rain over the course of 48 hours from Christmas Day through Dec. 27.

"We still have a flood warning for parts of Henderson County," he told the Times-News on Dec. 27. "Due to the previous dry conditions, the first two inches that fell soaked up pretty quickly, and then the next three inches began to run off, so that caused all the flooding issues."

Martin said in the higher terrain of the county, rainfall totals reached 6 inches in some spots.

As for the rest of the year, Martin said there is no more rain in the forecast for the next seven days.

"We don't want to go too much longer than that, or we'll be back in drought conditions again," he said.

Dean Hensley is the news editor for the Hendersonville Times-News. Email him with tips, questions and comments at DHensley@gannett.com. Please help support this kind of local journalism with a subscription to the Hendersonville Times-News.

This article originally appeared on Hendersonville Times-News: Christmas flooding: Flood warning remains for parts of Henderson County