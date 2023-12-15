Christmas follows a tight script that leads to magic memory

Several FLORIDA TODAY staffers share their holiday memories.

When I was growing up, Christmas morning in the Fleming household followed a pretty tight script.

Gifts from Mama and Daddy were wrapped and waiting under the tree days in advance, beautiful boxes of torture that couldn't be touched for an eternity. Gifts from Santa were unwrapped, carefully laid out next to each girl's stocking.

My younger sister Pat and I woke up long before the sun and bounded into our parents' bedroom. "Is it time yet? Can we start?"

Sam our older sister, was more independent and stealthy. She often crept into the living room, a part of the house saved for company and special occasions, while everyone else slept. She liked playing with everyone's toys before the chaos began, then sneaking back to bed and pretending to sleep.

Suzy Flemming Leonard shares a Christmas memory.

Once given the OK, we rushed the tree, shrieking and dumping the contents of our stockings on the carpet. Daddy stood back and watched while Mama slid a breakfast casserole, made the night before, into the oven.

Then, clutching our favorite loot from Santa, we sat at Mama's feet while she read from Luke, Chapter 2: And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be taxed.

Only after the reading and a prayer of gratitude were we allowed to tackle the shiny packages under the tree, one at a time, until nothing was left but scraps of paper and stray ribbons.

One year, when Pat and I were close to double digits, but not quite there yet, Atari's Pong was the gift of the season. A friend already had one, and we were addicted. It was at the top of our wish lists.

We knew we were getting one, and not from Santa. We'd found it under Mama and Daddy's bed during a snooping expedition. We were concerned when a box of its size and shape didn't appear under the tree. But it was a big gift. Maybe it took up too much room.

Christmas morning, we rushed through the Santa portion of the morning, and did our best to get Mama to start reading the Bible early. We could hardly sit still as Daddy handed out gifts, one by one.

We tore through the wrapped presents until there was nothing left under the tree. We looked at one another, bewildered. Wait, Daddy said. There's one more for all three of you. Our hearts beat faster. Here it came!

He reached behind a chair and produced a box, and it was ... tiny. As Daddy urged us to open it, Mama said something about the neighbor kids, wondering if they were enjoying the presents their parents had hidden at our house.

So that's what had happened. We imagined the neighbors playing Pong while we got ... What did we get? Tears slid down our cheeks as we peeled back the tape on the tiny package. Inside, we found a note, sending us to the kitchen, where we found another note.

After tromping through the house collecting clues, we were directed to the garage, and there it was, our very first video game. We almost fainted with relief.

It was one of my favorite Christmases, and one with a valuable life lesson: Mama knows all, sees all and hears all.

It also taught me that anticipation is part of the magic of Christmas. Snooping steals the joy. These days, I enjoy surprises, and I love letting the excitement build as my husband and I read Luke, Chapter 2, then say a prayer of gratitude.

It serves as a quiet reminder that as long as we have one another, our friends and our pups, we're blessed beyond measure, even if there's no big box under the tree..

Suzy Fleming Leonard is a features journalist with more than three decades of experience. Reach her at sleonard@floridatoday.com. Find her on Facebook: @SuzyFlemingLeonard or on Instagram: @SuzyLeonard.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Christmas memory recalls valuable lesson and love