Christmas forecast: Cloudy with a chance of storms in Central Florida

As many in Central Florida celebrate Christmas, showers and storms are forecast to develop later in the day.

Rain and storms are forecast to build in later in the morning, especially west of Orlando.

Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and will remain until the evening.

High temperatures in our area should reach the lower to mid-70s.

The rain chances should stick around Tuesday morning and most of the week.

The on-and-off rain chances will be fueled by a sluggish front that will bring our next blast of cold air.

Temperatures will drop into the weekend once the rain passes through our area.

Low temperatures overnight Friday should drop into the 30s with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday.

