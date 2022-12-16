Christmas gifts for teens 2022: Find the best gifts to give teenagers this holiday season

With Christmas less than two weeks away, it's time to kick your holiday shopping into high gear. Teens can be a notoriously difficult group to buy gifts for, as what's cool can change wildly from year to year. Sure, you could give them a gift card so they can choose for themselves, but where’s the fun in that?

We test products year-round at Reviewed, so we know what’s actually worth your money. With that, we've rounded up the perfect Christmas gifts for teens so you can spend less time searching and more time enjoying your holiday.

Best Christmas gifts for teen girls

Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette

Best gifts for teens: Anastasia Beverly Hills eyeshadow palette

If you have a teen in your life who loves makeup, she'll go gaga over this palette by Anastasia Beverly Hills. Bold, vivid eyeshadow is all the rage right now and this premium palette has it in spades. With 25 pigments from a mix of matte and shimmer, this palette is perfect for everyday use and special occasions.

$60 from Sephora

The hottest sneakers

Best gifts for teens: Nike Air Force 1 and Chuck Taylor All Star High Top Platform Sneaker

Gifting for a sneakerhead? Look no further than Nike's Air Force 1s, perennial favorites which are currently the “it” pair of sneakers to buy. These shoes are versatile, fitting with a wide range of outfits. More importantly, they're comfortable. Another pair of sneakers to consider are the new Chuck Taylors, which combine high tops with platforms to make for a unique, stylish look.

$110 from Nordstrom

$75 from Nordstrom

Anime merch

Best gifts for teens: Hot Topic anime teens

If you know a teen who's always watching anime, they'll love getting merchandise from their favorite shows. While anime apparel can be found in a variety of stores, Hot Topic has been known to stock the most anime swag. Whether you're shopping at your local mall or online, you'll be sure to find something that your anime-loving teen will love.

From $4 at Hot Topic

Beats Solo3

Best gifts for teens: Beats Solo3

The Beats Solo3 headphones are popular, affordable headphones perfect for teens. These wireless on-ear headphones come in four cool colors, fitting a variety of styles and tastes. They also boast an impressive 40 hours of battery life, so your gift recipient can listen to their favorite songs on repeat without worrying.

$130 from Amazon

Revlon One-Step hairdryer brush

Best gifts for teens: Revlon One-Step

Making your hair look like you just stepped out of a salon has never been so achievable as with the Revlon One-Step hairdryer brush. Our pick for the best hairdryer brush on the market, the One-Step gives salon-quality blowouts right from the comfort of your home. It blows hot air from the barrel, brushing right through wet hair to detangle and dry it in no time.

$39 from Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3

Best gifts for teens: Fitbit Versa 3

The Fitbit Versa 3 is just right for the teen girl who loves working out. The Versa 3 can track all kinds of workouts, from biking to hiking. If that wasn't cool enough, it also tracks sleep, so she can make sure she's getting enough rest after her exercise. This stylish tracker is compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, allowing it to check the weather, give reminders or answer simple questions. Plus, it can connect to Bluetooth headphones to listen to music or podcasts.

$154 from Amazon

Silk pillowcase

Best gifts for teens: BLISSY Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

For the teen who takes their hair very seriously, this pillowcase will make for a perfect gift. Silk pillowcases are touted for causing less frizz, shedding, skin-tugging and tangling, fewer split ends and even improved acne. Plus, they look more stylish than your run-of-the-mill pillowcase. The Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase comes in four beautiful colors and is loved for its super soft, luxurious feel.

$60 from Nordstrom Rack

Hydroflask water bottle

Best gifts for teens: Hydro Flask water bottle

Who says staying hydrating can't be stylish? The Hydroflask stainless steel water bottle has an eye-catching design that comes in a variety of colors, so your teen will want to take it with them wherever they go. The Hydroflask performed well during our tests to find the best water bottle. We found it to be well-insulated, leakproof and resistant of condensation.

$29 from Amazon

Squishmallow

Best gifts for teens: Claire's Exclusive 12" Milk Carton Flip-A-Mallows

You're never too old for stuffies or plushies, and the stuffed toys that are all the rage right now are Squishmallows. If you know a teen girl who's a fan of all things cute, this will brighten up her Christmas. If her room is already filled to the brim with Squishmallows, don't worry—you can never have too many of these collectible items. Claire's Exclusive Milk Carton Flip-A-Mallows plush toy is a great addition to any Squishmallow collection.

$37 from Claire's

Aerie leggings

Best gifts for teens: Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging

Leggings are a wardrobe staple, and you can't go wrong with Aerie's Real Me high-waisted leggings. Reviewers love the opaque coverage, as well as their soft, supportive feel. They're great to wear while working out, going for a walk or lounging around the house.

$27 from Aerie

JW PEI Joy shoulder bag

Best gifts for teens: JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag

JW PEI handbags are the handbags of the season and for good reason: they're cute and have the stamp of approval from various celebrities and social media influencers. Spotted on the shoulders of Megan Fox, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid, the JW PEI Joy Shoulder Bag is stylish and comes in a wide variety of colors to match any outfit.

$90 from Amazon

Best Christmas gift for teen boys

A new gaming console

Best gifts for teens: Xbox Series X and S

The Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 are hard consoles to get your hands on and, unfortunately, those very consoles are on the top of many a wishlist. That said, the Xbox Series X is a bit more readily available, so aiming for it is your best bet to make a gamer happy this Christmas. Its price is a bit on the steep side, so if you're looking for a budget option, you can go with the Xbox Series S. While it doesn't have the quality of graphics as the Series X, it plays the same games and the teen who is receiving it is sure to be over the moon.

$500 from Walmart

$240 from Walmart

iPad Air

Best gifts for teens: iPad Air

It'll be hard for your teen to be disappointed if he finds an iPad Air under the tree for Christmas. It’s the best tablet we've ever tested and it comes in handy for a variety of activities. From playing games to reading books to watching movies, the iPad Air can do it all. The latest iteration of the iPad Air has a crisp display, and sleek, lightweight construction that’s easy to transport.

$500 from Amazon

Meta Quest 2 bundle

Best gifts for teens: Meta Quest 2

VR headsets have been one of the hottest gifts of the season. For a gamer or tech aficionado who's looking for a more immersive gaming experience, the Meta Quest 2 might just be the perfect gift. We find it to be the best VR headset you can buy owing to its good-looking display, powerful hardware and great value. This model comes with a whopping 128 GB of storage and two great games: Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR.

$350 from Best Buy

Asus ROG Strix G14

Best gifts for teens: Asus ROG Strix G14

A gaming laptop is another gift that gamers will enjoy receiving this holiday season. They can be more powerful than certain consoles—AND it’s portable. Plus, a gaming laptop has all the functions of a regular laptop so you can use it for tasks beyond gaming. The best gaming laptop we tested is the Asus ROG Strix G14 thanks to its excellent battery, fantastic performance and sleek form factor. It's on the pricier side, but it's worth every cent.

$1100 from Best Buy

Record player

Best gifts for teens: Fluance RT82

If you know a teen who loves music, a record player will make for an awesome throwback gift. Playing records by hand will give them a greater connection and appreciation for the songs they listen to. The Fluance RT82 won our pick for the best record player because of its superb sound quality, sturdy build and easily upgradable cartridge system.

$300 from Amazon

Phone case

Best gifts for teens: Mkeke phone case

Phones are easy to drop and even easier to break. Without a good case, you'll be left with ugly, fissure cracks snaking across the screen if it hits the ground just a smidge too hard after a drop. To keep a teenager's phone pristine, we recommend getting them an ultra-slim case from Mkeke, which comes in a variety of fun colors to fit any style preference.

From $10 at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon set

Best gifts for teens: LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon

Shopping for a teenager with a love for Star Wars or LEGO? They'll adore this Millennium Falcon set which combines the two. Few LEGO sets are as awesomely detailed or iconic as this one. The 1,353-piece set comes with figures of various characters from the series including Finn, Chewbacca, Lando, C-3PO, R2-D2, BB-8 and Boolio.

$153 from Walmart

Workout shorts

Best gifts for teens: Lululemon License to Train

Whether he runs or lifts weights, if he works out, he'll need shorts made of durable, breathable material. These License to Train shorts by Lululemon are beloved by fans for their thick, abrasion-resistant fabric and roomy inner pockets. Plus, they come in nine colors and styles.

$88 from Lululemon

Reebok Classic Harman Run sneakers

Best gifts for teens: Reebok Men's Classic Run Sneaker

Gifting for an active teen? There are few gifts they'll appreciate more than a good pair of running shoes. The Reebok Classic Harman Run sneakers feel great, thanks to their lightweight build, durability and support. They also look great, coming in a variety of colors and going with practically any outfit.

From $20.21 at Amazon

Kiehl’s men's skincare starter set

Best gifts for teens: Kiel's energizing essentials set

For a teen who is beginning to need to wash and moisturize their face, this mini set by Kiehl’s is a great way to get them started. The pack includes face wash, face moisturizer and a bar of exfoliating body soap. Combined, they make for a great primer for skincare in a simple, low-maintenance package.

$40 from Nordstrom

Scratch-off map

Best gifts for teens: Scratch off map

This scratch-off map is the perfect gift for a teen who’s always on the move. Scratching the shiny gold surface reveals a pop of color for each country or continent a person has visited, making it even more satisfying to travel to far-flung locales. This will get your teen pumped for upcoming travels and the map will be a great reminder of his past adventures.

$32 from Uncommon Goods

What are the coolest Christmas gifts for teens?

JBL Flip Bluetooth speaker

Best gifts for teens: JBL Flip 5

A teen who loves music will love the JBL Flip, which we found to be the best value Bluetooth speaker. Don't let its small size fool you—this speaker packs impressive sound quality and long battery life. It's waterproof and durable, meaning it can survive being jostled around in a backpack. It also comes in a wide range of colors to fit any taste.

$80 from Amazon

AirPods Pro

Best gifts for teens: AirPods Pro

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know the second-generation AirPods Pro are a desired gift for kids and adults alike. We’d have to agree, as we found them to be the best earbuds we’ve tested. Their sound quality is exceptional, their battery life is long-lasting and they fit comfortably in nearly every ear. Not to mention, they're a bona fide status factor. Their size makes them the perfect stocking stuffer.

$230 from Amazon

MacBook Air

Best gifts for teens: MacBook Air

If you're on a budget, you can still get the teen in your life a quality laptop. Apple's MacBook Air is our top pick for budget laptops. It’s lightweight, boasts incredible performance and is wrapped up in a superb build. It comes in three different colors to fit your teen's desired aesthetic.

$799 from Amazon

Nintendo Switch

Best gifts for teens: Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch is a highly popular gaming console that grew in popularity in 2020, making it hard to come by at the time. Easier to get now, it’s still just as beloved as ever. It can be played on the big screen and via handheld, making for a versatile gaming experience. The Switch also has many games that can't be played on other consoles such as Super Mario Odyssey and the upcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

$350 from Amazon

Disney+

Best gifts for teens: Disney+

A Disney+ subscription is sure to be a gift that any teen will appreciate. It's one of the biggest streaming platforms out there and a teen would be hard-pressed not to find a movie or show they'll love on it. It’s home to classic Disney movies, as well as original series from Marvel and Star Wars, to name a few. There's a little bit of something for the whole family to enjoy on Disney+. Plus, you can bundle it with ESPN and Hulu to save money and have even more viewing options.

Subscribe to Disney+

