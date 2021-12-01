Christmas ‘Grinches’ caught on video stealing decorations from Central Florida home

Authorities in one Central Florida city are searching for one or more Christmas “Grinches” caught on camera stealing holiday decorations from a home.

The Titusville Police Department posted camera footage Wednesday morning from their official Twitter account.

The 15-second-long video shows a man with a concealed face running into the victim’s front yard and carrying away a snowman.

Officials said at least seven homes in South Titusville have had their decorations stolen.

They are encouraging anyone with information to assist them in apprehending the suspect and noted there could be more than one. Anyone with information can call the police department at 321-264-7800 or CRIMELINE anonymously at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).