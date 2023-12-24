Christmas hasn't fully come for all Season for Caring families. How can you help?

Danny Scott of CG&S Design-Build discusses the plan for a wheelchair ramp with Betty Patina Trujillo. While their biggest need will be taken care of, the Trujillo family still has many items on their Season for Caring wish list.

The Statesman's Season for Caring program and the community have delivered many Christmas miracles already this year:

Season for Caring highlights the needs in our community by featuring the stories of a dozen local families nominated by local nonprofit organizations. We then ask the community to give. Featured families' needs are taken care of first, and then the nonprofits are able to help hundreds of other local families throughout the year with rent, transportation, medical care and groceries.

Some of our featured families need a few more miracles, especially Christmas gifts, even if the gifts arrive after Santa does. Each family has an Amazon wish list.

Learn more: 12 families featured in the 25th Season for Caring program. Here's how you can help.

Here are the families in most need:

∙ Tracey Piper: The grandmother from Bastrop adopted a relative as a baby while she was recovering from a brain tumor. She needs therapy toys for Zaire, 4, who has been diagnosed with autism and attention deficit disorder. She also needs a dresser, curtains, blinds and bunk beds. Community Action of Central Texas, 512-392-1161, ext. 329, communityaction.com.

∙ Ashley Joiner and Georges Jerome: The parents are still grieving the death of their 3-year-old last year while raising seven children 10 and younger. Their wish list still includes sheets, laptops for schoolwork, bunk beds and sensory toys. Any Baby Can, 512-276-8199, anybabycan.org.

Ashley Joiner, 30, carries Gemirah Jerome as she pushes Quania Taplin, Geyarian Jerome and Marielle Jerome on a swing near their apartment. The family has seven children 10 and younger.

∙ Bonnie Yett: She is taking care of 9-month-old grandson Sire, after her daughter died from a stroke. Her husband also died this year from the lingering effects of a stroke. While the community has gathered around Sire, buying baby clothes and toys, Yett and her older grandchildren have received very little. They have clothes on their list, plus boxing gloves and boxing shoes to carry on their grandfather's legacy. Meals on Wheels Central Texas at 512-476-6325, mealsonwheelscentraltexas.org.

∙ Aimable Mukire: He and his family fled Congo to live in refugee camps in Burundi before settling in Austin four years ago. Their wish list still has a dining room table, sheets, towels and diapers. Interfaith Action of Central Texas, 512-386-9145, interfaithtexas.org.

Sue Smith talks to Dr. Kailey Murphy during an examination for hearing aids at Hearing and Brain Centers of America. Smith still needs cleaning supplies and smoke detectors that flash and other accessibility devices.

∙ Sue Smith: At 71, Sue Smith learned about her hearing loss only a decade ago. She needs a smoke detector with flashing lights; doorbell and phone signalers; a dining room set; and cleaning supplies. Family Eldercare, 512-450-0844, familyeldercare.org.

∙ Betty Patina-Trujillo and Reuben Trujillo: The Del Valle couple have a son with a heart defect and scoliosis. In addition to Betty's multiple sclerosis, her husband is legally blind. Their wish list is still filled with clothing, toys and household items. Wonders & Worries, 512-329-5757, wondersandworries.org

∙ Chris Watkins and Rebecca Adamson: These Marines have big dreams after being unhoused. Their wish list is still filled with pajamas, toys for their three children, books and small kitchen appliances. Foundation Communities, 737-267-5738, foundcom.org.

25th Season for Caring

The Statesman will be sharing the stories of all 12 Season for Caring families throughout the holiday season. Find more stories and information at statesman.com/seasonforcaring. You can donate online or use the coupon on Page 8E and mail it to Austin Community Foundation, c/o Statesman Season for Caring, 4315 Guadalupe St., Suite 300, Austin, TX 78751. Make checks payable to “Statesman Season for Caring.” Now through Dec. 25, all monetary donations will be matched up to $500,000 by the Sheth family.

