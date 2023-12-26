Christmas Homecoming For Local Woman
Denver reportedly hopes to re-sign Jackson to the practice squad if he clears waivers.
Five NBA games are on the Christmas menu with the shorthanded Sixers and Heat facing off in the fourth matchup.
Pittman was knocked out on the field last week on a hit that got Steelers cornerback Damontae Kazee suspended for the rest of the season.
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
The gist of the story is, LAION, a data set used to train many popular open source and commercial AI image generators, including Stable Diffusion and Imagen, contains thousands of images of suspected child sexual abuse. A watchdog group based at Stanford, the Stanford Internet Observatory, worked with anti-abuse charities to identify the illegal material and report the links to law enforcement. Now, LAION, a nonprofit, has taken down its training data and pledged to remove the offending materials before republishing it.
Apple has reportedly started negotiating with major publishers and news organizations to ask for permission to use their content to train the generative AI system it's developing.
Murphy backed up Quinn Ewers at Texas and will have a chance to make an immediate impact at Duke.
Silicon Valley Bank’s implosion felt like a fintech story in that a number of startups (Brex, Arc and Mercury, for example) in the space leapt to fill the hole left by its collapse. Ironically, one of 2023’s biggest stories involved a tech giant and not a startup. In April, Apple shared that Apple Card customers in the U.S. could open a savings account and earn interest through an Apple savings account, as reported by Romain Dillet.
Jake Fischer reveals all of the trade rumors and rumblings from the G League Showcase in Orlando and Dan Devine gives us an in-depth viewing guide for all five NBA games happening on Christmas Day.
Honda is recalling more than 4.5 million cars worldwide because of a fuel pump problem that could lead to engine failure or stalling in traffic, which could cause an accident.
Amazon will no longer sell donkey-based products to California residents. The online retailer settled with a nonprofit that filed a complaint, alleging the products violated state animal welfare laws protecting horses.
Tens of thousands of Tesla owners have experienced premature failures of suspension or steering parts. Reuters reviewed thousands of Tesla documents and interviewed service technicians.
An explosive investigative report chronicles patterns of blame-shifting and deliberate neglect at Tesla. A damning exposé details the Elon Musk-led company’s long-running tendency to blame vehicle owners for “driver abuse,” charging them for repairs over failures caused by parts the company secretly knew were flawed.
Total existing homes sales inched up 0.8% in November over the previous month. But home prices increased too.
A report says there will be a production version of the Hyundai N Vision 74 in the first half of 2026 called 'N74,' still an FCEV, and only 100 to be built.
About 47% of Buick's 1,958 dealers chose to take a buyout from General Motors instead of investing thousands of dollars to sell EVs.
The ruling blocks Dr. Stephen Thaler's years-long attempt to register patents for his AI "creativity machine."
Ward is reportedly still in custody on charges of robbing multiple Southern California businesses.
Changing how the Watch measures oxygen saturation, Apple believes, could help keep the Watch on shelves during the busy holiday shopping season.
Okta, the identity and access management company, is acquiring security firm Spera. Anticipated to close during the fiscal first quarter beginning in early February, the Spera acquisition will build on Okta's existing identity threat detection and response (ITDR) capabilities, Okta says, while equipping customers with tech to "elevate their identity security, posture management and identify, detect and remediate risks." The terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but Calcalist reports that Okta's paying approximately $100 million to $130 million for Spera, contingent on milestones.