Christmas joy brought to babies in the UAMS NICU

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – No parent or child ask for it, having a baby in the NICU. It comes with its challenges and stresses, especially around the holiday season.

Being home for the holidays is the wish that families of babies in the NICU have on the top of their Christmas list, but for those who can’t make it home this year, UAMS brought a little gift to make spirits bright.

Samantha Christiansen’s son, Oliver, was born at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital in September.

“Truly a miracle, because even two or three years ago, he would’ve never lived,” Christiansen said.

She went into labor at 23 weeks.

“In my mind, this won’t work, you can’t have a baby this young,” Christiansen said.

Yet, Oliver is now close to going home.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to go home in January or February,” Christiansen said.

But he’ll still spend his first Christmas in the NICU. Through the ups and the downs they’ve faced since Oliver’s birth, she says it has become a family.

“It’s kind of like home, because you don’t get to be home,” Christiansen said.

To bring some joy into the nurseries, nurses had a Christmas sweater decorating contest.

“They brought them around and put them on the babies and they had Santa Claus come around, so they took pictures with their Santa Claus and their sweaters,” Christiansen said.

She says it brought some Christmas magic into Oliver’s life and the lives of others, hoping next year’s Christmas will look a little bit different.

“We’ll spend Christmas here, and then hopefully we’ll get to spend next Christmas at home,” Christiansen said.

She says she is thankful for the care provider to both her and Oliver, and while Oliver was born in September still says he’s her Christmas miracle.

