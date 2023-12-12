'Christmas joy' as lost ring found in Twyford bottle bank glass

A man who lost his gold ring in a bottle bank said he was "lost for words" after recycling staff managed to find it.

Patrick, who did not want to give his surname, lost the ring when it slipped off his finger as he recycled glass bottles in Twyford, Berkshire.

He said he was "devastated" when he realised the gift for his 18th birthday, in 1979, had fallen in.

Waste firm re3 said the find by its staff had "sparked Christmas joy".

Patrick said: "I am lost for words and ever so grateful to all staff who took part in the search. I am so pleased to have it back."

The waste firm said it was found thanks to the "determined efforts" of staff "despite the odds stacked against finding it".

"Seeing the ring being returned to its owner certainly sparked joy and the holiday spirit for all involved - it's a wonderful story that gives us all a big smile," re3 added.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, X, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.