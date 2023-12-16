Christmas Joy program provides gifts to kids who have lost parents

A holiday gift-giving program is bringing joy to kids who have lost parents this year, including six from Massachusetts and eight children of Lewiston, Maine mass shooting victims.

The Joy Mission supports grieving children by paying for camps, sports, activities and hobbies throughout the year, and, during the holidays, calling on the community to fulfill the kids’ Amazon wish lists through the Christmas Joy program.

Denise McCarthy co-founded the non-profit after her cousin Meredith was killed by a drunk driver five years ago, leaving behind a two-year-old daughter Mia.

This year, Christmas Joy 2023 will support 28 children – six from Walpole – who are experiencing their first holidays without their parents.

“The first holiday, we find, is absolutely the hardest because all of the traditions and going through the motions of wrapping presents, going out to buy presents. Everything we all take for granted and do is very, very difficult for them,” McCarthy said. “We know that this isn’t going to make Christmas like it was before, but everybody wants the help when tragedy strikes. And this is the way where everyone can help in a very small way that has a very huge impact.”

For the Maine families, simply shopping for gifts may be too difficult.

“We reached out to every family that had minors that had lost someone in that shooting tragedy, and everybody said the same thing: they have anxiety, they have fear of being in public places, rightfully so given the way their loved one was killed,” McCarthy said.

Among the local children receiving gifts this year are Connor, Declan and Fiona Prince of Walpole. Their father, Kevin Prince, died in May of lung cancer.

“Being a dad was probably his favorite thing and he really loved the holidays,” said Erica Prince of her husband. “Growing up, he didn’t have much, so he really enjoyed being able to give our kids all sorts of gifts and experiences, and also just bringing his family together and sharing that with them.”

For Erica, providing a beautiful Christmas for her children and allowing the community to embrace them is a way to honor the legacy of her selfless husband, who was known to help neighbors shovel and rake leaves and generally take care of others.

“I feel like in a way it’s helping to keep him alive for all of us by being able to continue that joy and remember him in that way,” Erica said.

Of more than 500 requested gifts, about 400 had been purchased by Friday.

To purchase a gift or donate money to the program, visit Delivering JOY this Christmas! | The Joy Mission.

