Christmas is just days away. Here are the dates to know to get your gifts delivered on time
With 12 days left until Christmas, you may feel like you're racing against the clock to get your gifts shipped to family and friends. You may also be feeling like where has the time gone? But there is no need to panic! You still have time.
National Free Shipping Day is Thursday, which will help with the high costs of shipping things around the states. Be sure to take advantage of that day to help ensure your loved ones get their gifts before Christmas Eve. In the meantime, here are the deadline shipping options from USPS, UPS, and FedEx:
USPS shipping deadlines
For the 48 contiguous states in the U.S before Dec. 25:
Service
5-Day Shipping
4-Day Shipping
3-Day Shipping
2-Day Shipping
1-Day Shipping
USPS Ground Advantage™
Sat. Dec 16
Mon. Dec 18
Tue. Dec. 19
Wed. Dec. 20
------------
Priority Mail®
------------
------------
Wed. Dec. 20
Thu. Dec. 21
------------
Priority Mail Express®
------------
------------
------------
Wed. Dec. 20
Thu. Dec. 21
First-Class Mail
Sat. Dec. 16
Mon. Dec. 18
Tue. Dec. 19
Wed. Dec. 20
------------
For Alaska and Hawaii before Dec. 25:
Priority Mail and Express(Alaska) - Wed. Dec. 20Priority Mail(Hawaii) - Wed. Dec. 18Priority Express(Hawaii) - Wed. Dec. 20
UPS holiday shipping deadlines
For the U.S before Dec. 25:
Shipping Via
Ship Date
UPS ® Groundshipping
Check ups.com/ctc for details
UPS 3 Day Select®
Tue. Dec. 19
UPS 2nd Day Air® services
Wed. Dec. 20 (Dec. 21 with Saturday Delivery options)
UPS Next Day Air® services
Thu. Dec. 22 (Dec. 22 with Saturday Delivery options)
FedEx Holiday Shipping Schedule
For the U.S before Dec. 25:
Fedex Express
Last day to ship
FedEx SameDay
Fri. Dec. 22
FO *, PO *, SO, Extra Hours
Thu. Dec. 21 (Fri. Dec. 22 with Sat. delivery selected)
2Day * & 2Day AM
Wed. Dec. 20
FedEx Express Saver
Tue. Dec. 19
FedEx Express® 1Day Freight
Thu. Dec. 21
FedEx Express® 2Day Freight
Wed. Dec. 20
FedEx Express® 3Day Freight
Tue. Dec. 19
FedEx Ground® - Fri. Dec. 15FedEx Home Delivery- Fri. Dec. 15FedEx Ground Economy - Wed. Dec. 23FedEx Freight® Priority (inclusive of FedEx Freight® Direct) - Fri. Dec. 15FedEx Freight® Economy (inclusive of FedEx Freight® Direct) - Tue. Dec. 12
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Christmas shipping deadlines 2023: Last days to mail with FedEx, UPS