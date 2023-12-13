Christmas is just days away. Here are the dates to know to get your gifts delivered on time

Isaiah Johnson, Indianapolis Star
With 12 days left until Christmas, you may feel like you're racing against the clock to get your gifts shipped to family and friends. You may also be feeling like where has the time gone? But there is no need to panic! You still have time.

National Free Shipping Day is Thursday, which will help with the high costs of shipping things around the states. Be sure to take advantage of that day to help ensure your loved ones get their gifts before Christmas Eve. In the meantime, here are the deadline shipping options from USPS, UPS, and FedEx:

USPS shipping deadlines

For the 48 contiguous states in the U.S before Dec. 25:

Service

5-Day Shipping

4-Day Shipping

3-Day Shipping

2-Day Shipping

1-Day Shipping

USPS Ground Advantage

Sat. Dec 16

Mon. Dec 18

Tue. Dec. 19

Wed. Dec. 20

------------

Priority Mail®

------------

------------

Wed. Dec. 20

Thu. Dec. 21

------------

Priority Mail Express®

------------

------------

------------

Wed. Dec. 20

Thu. Dec. 21

First-Class Mail

Sat. Dec. 16

Mon. Dec. 18

Tue. Dec. 19

Wed. Dec. 20

------------

For Alaska and Hawaii before Dec. 25:

Priority Mail and Express(Alaska) - Wed. Dec. 20Priority Mail(Hawaii) - Wed. Dec. 18Priority Express(Hawaii) - Wed. Dec. 20

UPS holiday shipping deadlines

For the U.S before Dec. 25:

Shipping Via

Ship Date

UPS ® Groundshipping

Check ups.com/ctc for details

UPS 3 Day Select®

Tue. Dec. 19

UPS 2nd Day Air® services

Wed. Dec. 20 (Dec. 21 with Saturday Delivery options)

UPS Next Day Air® services

Thu. Dec. 22 (Dec. 22 with Saturday Delivery options)

FedEx Holiday Shipping Schedule

For the U.S before Dec. 25:

Fedex Express

Last day to ship

FedEx SameDay

Fri. Dec. 22

FO *, PO *, SO, Extra Hours

Thu. Dec. 21 (Fri. Dec. 22 with Sat. delivery selected)

2Day * & 2Day AM

Wed. Dec. 20

FedEx Express Saver

Tue. Dec. 19

FedEx Express® 1Day Freight

Thu. Dec. 21

FedEx Express® 2Day Freight

Wed. Dec. 20

FedEx Express® 3Day Freight

Tue. Dec. 19

FedEx Ground® - Fri. Dec. 15FedEx Home Delivery- Fri. Dec. 15FedEx Ground Economy - Wed. Dec. 23FedEx Freight® Priority (inclusive of FedEx Freight® Direct) - Fri. Dec. 15FedEx Freight® Economy (inclusive of FedEx Freight® Direct) - Tue. Dec. 12

