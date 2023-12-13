Christmas is just days away. Here are the dates to know to get your gifts delivered on time

With 12 days left until Christmas, you may feel like you're racing against the clock to get your gifts shipped to family and friends. You may also be feeling like where has the time gone? But there is no need to panic! You still have time.

National Free Shipping Day is Thursday, which will help with the high costs of shipping things around the states. Be sure to take advantage of that day to help ensure your loved ones get their gifts before Christmas Eve. In the meantime, here are the deadline shipping options from USPS, UPS, and FedEx:

For the 48 contiguous states in the U.S before Dec. 25:

Service 5-Day Shipping 4-Day Shipping 3-Day Shipping 2-Day Shipping 1-Day Shipping USPS Ground Advantage™ Sat. Dec 16 Mon. Dec 18 Tue. Dec. 19 Wed. Dec. 20 ------------ Priority Mail® ------------ ------------ Wed. Dec. 20 Thu. Dec. 21 ------------ Priority Mail Express® ------------ ------------ ------------ Wed. Dec. 20 Thu. Dec. 21 First-Class Mail Sat. Dec. 16 Mon. Dec. 18 Tue. Dec. 19 Wed. Dec. 20 ------------

For Alaska and Hawaii before Dec. 25:

Priority Mail and Express(Alaska) - Wed. Dec. 20Priority Mail(Hawaii) - Wed. Dec. 18Priority Express(Hawaii) - Wed. Dec. 20

For the U.S before Dec. 25:

Shipping Via Ship Date UPS ® Groundshipping Check ups.com/ctc for details UPS 3 Day Select® Tue. Dec. 19 UPS 2nd Day Air® services Wed. Dec. 20 (Dec. 21 with Saturday Delivery options) UPS Next Day Air® services Thu. Dec. 22 (Dec. 22 with Saturday Delivery options)

For the U.S before Dec. 25:

Fedex Express Last day to ship FedEx SameDay Fri. Dec. 22 FO *, PO *, SO, Extra Hours Thu. Dec. 21 (Fri. Dec. 22 with Sat. delivery selected) 2Day * & 2Day AM Wed. Dec. 20 FedEx Express Saver Tue. Dec. 19 FedEx Express® 1Day Freight Thu. Dec. 21 FedEx Express® 2Day Freight Wed. Dec. 20 FedEx Express® 3Day Freight Tue. Dec. 19

FedEx Ground® - Fri. Dec. 15FedEx Home Delivery- Fri. Dec. 15FedEx Ground Economy - Wed. Dec. 23FedEx Freight® Priority (inclusive of FedEx Freight® Direct) - Fri. Dec. 15FedEx Freight® Economy (inclusive of FedEx Freight® Direct) - Tue. Dec. 12

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Christmas shipping deadlines 2023: Last days to mail with FedEx, UPS