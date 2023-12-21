Christmas, kids and cops: Area police help give the gift of the season

Dec. 21—VERNON TOWNSHIP — "Yes!" little Kinsley Lowery exclaimed with a smile when asked if she had been excited all day.

"Me, too!," Heather Kittle said as they pushed an empty shopping cart toward the toy department.

The pair — Lowery, a 4-year-old pre-kindergartener from Meadville and Kittle, a Pennsylvania State Police corporal — were part of the 2023 "Shop with a Cop" program in Crawford County.

Wednesday night at Walmart in Vernon Township, Lowery was one of 40 children who got to go on a special Christmas shopping spree for themselves.

Lowery and Kittle's cart wasn't empty for long as Lowery was all smiles picking out a Barbie playset, a Pet in a Bag and a couple of smaller items, too.

Chosen by school principals and guidance counselors, the program matches children whose families are going through a tough economic time with local law enforcement officers for a night of Christmas shopping fun.

The kids were escorted by police officers, sheriff's deputies, state troopers, park rangers and other law enforcement officials from across Crawford County. Officers from Meadville, Linesville, Cambridge Springs, Cochranton, Conneaut Lake Regional, Vernon Township and West Mead Township police departments along with Crawford County Sheriff's Office deputies, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Pymatuning State Park Rangers took part.

The Meadville office of Kinetic by Windstream, the high-speed internet and telephone firm, provided a small gift package and $100 gift card to each of the children.

The event, which has been in existence more than 20 years is organized by Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Lodges 97 and 108. FOP Lodge 97 represents Meadville Police Department officers and FOP 108 represents other municipal departments around the county.

"It's a great event for us and the kids," Linesville Police Chief Robert Johnston said. "We can't thank Kinetic enough in sponsoring it."

Johnston, Cambridge Springs Police Chief Tad Acker and Meadville Police Sgt. Vince Trenga help coordinate the event.

"We're all parents," Acker told the Tribune. "Everybody struggles financially at some point. The kids might not have the Christmas they deserve because their families are struggling."

It also helps build rapport with the kids, according to Kittle.

"I enjoy seeing the kids, and they get excited to see us differently," Kittle said. "They love to ask about what I do and love to tell us what they want for Christmas. This lets us show them we're a friend and a helper, and are not just showing up when things aren't going right."

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.