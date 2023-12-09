Christmas lights you don’t want to miss in NE Ohio

**Related video above: Watch the 2023 Nela Park holiday lighting ceremony above. This year’s display can only be viewed from the street or sidewalk, as the park is not open to the public.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8 has crafted a list of some of the best holiday lighting displays in Northeast Ohio to help get your family into the Christmas spirit.

Whether you prefer to drive through or walk through, the following places offer up a feast for the senses.

Akron Zoo Wild Lights

500 Edgewood Avenue in Akron

Online Tickets: $15 for adult non-members, children 2-14 are $11 for non-members. Memner prices are $11 and $8 respectively. Infants are free.

All of the lights, OK, only over a million lights, brighten up the zoo this season, including the Rockin’ Lighted Spectacular with a wall of lights synchronized to music. Santa Claus is also on hand through Dec. 23 as is Mrs. C’s Sweets stand for all the necessary goodies. There is a $3 parking fee for non-members.

The event runs from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. on the following dates:

Nov. 24 – 26

Dec. 1 – 3

Dec. 8 – 10

Dec. 15 – 23

Dec. 26 – 29

Bethlehem Hills Christmas Light Park

Great Geauga County Fairgrounds at 14373 N Cheshire Street in Burton

Tickets: $25 per car (up to 7 people), commercial vehicles are more

We’re talking more than 2 million lights all in one spot. This drive-thru experience winds through 1.5 miles of holiday displays. Drivers are encouraged to tune in to 98.7 on their car radio for synched up holiday tunes. The event runs through Jan. 1.

Sunday-Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday, 5:30 p.m.- 11:00 p.m.

Christmas at Kingwood

Kingwood Center Gardens at 50 N. Trimble Road in Mansfield

Tickets: Everyone must pre-register. Members are free. Non-member adults are $8, and it’s free for kids 12 and under.

It’s all about the outdoor trail of lights at Kingwood Center Gardens. But it’s also about the beauty of a decorated Kingwood Hall and the greenhouse and the snowman circle. Dates for this are as follows:

Nov. 25-Dec. 30 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Closed Mondays, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day

Deck the Hall at Stan Hywet

714 North Portage Path in Akron

Tickets: Save money by attending on days that aren’t Friday or Saturday. Those prime weekend days are $24 for adult non-members and $11 for youth non-members; adult members are $19 and youth members are $9

Keeping with tradition, the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company founder F.A. Seiberling’s former property is once again twinkling for the holidays. About 1.2 holiday lights are going to be shining bright on the grounds while guests can explore parts of the dressed-up Manor House. Need hot chocolate or adult beverages? They’ve got those, too.

Dates are Nov. 24-26, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1-3, 7-23, 26-30 from 3-8 p.m.

Frost — An ice-capped garden experience

Cleveland Botanical Gardens at 11030 East Boulevard in Cleveland

Tickets: $20 per adult; $14 per child (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Free for members. Get discounts online.

The botanical gardens have outdone themselves this year, offering up a new exhibit called “Frost.” Expect “towering ice arches, dazzling light installations, a tunnel of flowers, larger-than-life animals, more than 500 poinsettias, seasonal soundscapes and much more,” according to the garden’s website. The gardens are open through Sunday, Dec. 31 on these specific dates and times:

Mondays: Closed, except for Dec. 18

Tuesdays and Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Thursdays through Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sundays: Noon – 5 p.m., closed 2 hours early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

Closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day New Year’s Day

Joy of Christmas Light Show

Harvey S. Firestone Park at 298 E. Park Avenue in Columbiana

Tickets: $20 per vehicle, $40 for a season pass

Drive your family and/or friends through one million lights on more than 90 outdoor displays at this holiday attraction. There’s also a Gingerbread House and Santa’s Ice Castle to stop at and snack on Christmas cookies while also meeting up with Santa. Show times are 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. on the following dates:

Thursday – Sunday | Nov. 23-26

Thursday, Nov. 30 – Sunday, Dec. 24

Magic of Lights Northeast Ohio

Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds at 19201 East Bagley Road in Berea

Tickets: $23-$50 per vehicle. Purchase online for a discount

Sit inside the comfort of your car as you take in the “dazzle and delight” of more than 2 million holidays lights in Cuyahoga County. New this year are light tunnels that really put you right in the action. Find out more right here.

Runs through Jan. 1 from 5:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Nature’s-A-Glow

Beech Creek Botanical Garden and Nature Preserve at 11929 Beech Street NE in Alliance

Tickets: $13 for general admission, $6.50 for members, free for kids 2 and under

If walking through a winter wonderland at a local botanical garden is your dream, then this year’s Nature’s-A-Glow exhibit is for you. Santa and cups of hot cocoa are also going to be on hand.

Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 24 – Dec. 23 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

​Tuesday-Saturday, Dec. 26-29 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Ohio Christmas Factory

4125 Mahoning Rd. NE Suite B in Canton

Online Tickets: $24 for those 13 and up, $18 for those 4-12, younger kids free

A 15-minute light show? Say no more. This brand new attraction in Canton is put together by the people behind, The Factory of Terror & Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory, but this walk-thru space in not going to bring the frights. The spot is hosting an ugly Christmas sweater part bar crawl on Dec. 14. See other dates below:

Open Friday-Sunday Nov. 25-Dec. 23

Also open Dec. 19-21. See times for all right here.

Wild Winter Lights

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo at 3900 Wildlife Way in Cleveland

This season’s Wild Winter Lights has taken over the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo once more, shining bright with hundreds of exhibits, including the Enchanted Forest and Santa’s Workshop. Now, there’s not just one but two musical light shows.

Tickets for the drive-through experience are $45 per car for Zoo members and $55 per car for non-members and are sold here for the following dates:

Nov. 28-29

Dec. 5-6, 11-13

Advanced discounted tickets on walk-through evenings for Zoo members is $19 and $22 for non-members, or a 4-pack for $60 for Zoo members and $70 for non-members sold here on the following dates:

Dec. 1-3, 7-10, 14-23, 26-30

