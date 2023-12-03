Has Christmas lost its jollity? Ask the couple with 500 trees

A recent photograph in the Telegraph showed a German couple, Susanne and Thomas Jeromin, perched on a sofa in their living room amid a forest of Christmas trees. According to the German Institute of Records, the Jeromin’s 555 trees are the most ever to appear in one house.

Yet little about the couple’s appearance suggested jollity, Their teeth were bared in a grimace resembling a smile, but their arms were firmly crossed and they looked vaguely fed up. Perhaps they were reflecting on their electricity bill. Or possibly they had realised that by glutting their home with decorations when Advent has scarcely begun, they had left themselves with nothing to look forward to.

The inexorable creep of Christmas (and every other annual festival) means the red-letter days that once punctuated the year have coalesced into a homogeneous blur of quasi-permanent celebration.

The plastic pumpkins of Hallowe’en were still in the shops when the launch of John Lewis’s Christmas ad in early November found them joined by an infestation of faux-fur Venus fly-traps. In January, when those unlovable objects languish on the discount shelves, a flurry of performative love tokens will appear ahead of Valentine’s Day, followed by the chicks and bunnies of Easter – until the whole lot are swept away to make place for next year’s novelties.

The effect of this relentless cycle of commercial festivity is a tainting of the very nature of celebration. Nothing is ever magical enough to fill the bottomless void of expectation. It is telling that among this year’s strangely mean-spirited supermarket adverts, the one that has touched hearts is a home-made advert for Charlie’s Bar in Enniskillen. Devoid of special effects, with props confined to a scruffy hound and a pint of stout, the ad depicts an elderly man’s journey from loneliness to warmth and companionship.

The emotional power of the advert lies in its story of transition. It is not about the glare of the festive lights, but the darkness that precedes them – though it may be a while before that message reaches the Jeromin household: next year they plan to decorate 600 trees.

Pedants revolt



The Bayeux Tapestry may be one of the earliest graphic narratives, but blockbuster films of the Battle of Hastings have been rather thin on the ground. Until now, when two are coming – a feature film, The Conquest, and King and Conqueror, a BBC drama series starring James Norton.

According to Solomon J LeFlore, the writer/producer of The Conquest, “We won’t deviate from the history much”. But the film is bound to be greeted by the chorus of historical pedants who moaned about Ridley Scott’s recent film, Napoleon.

Still, with so much historical colour on offer, perhaps the film-makers won’t need to embroider. The apocryphal-sounding story that the Norman forces were led out by a minstrel called Taillefer, who sang the Chanson de Roland at the bemused Anglo-Saxons, first appeared in the earliest account of the battle, the Carmen Widonis.

Who knows – perhaps even the French, so voluble in their complaints about Scott’s Napoleon, may cheer up at the spectacle of their man Taillefer doing his poetry slam.

