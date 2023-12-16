Christmas has been magical, heartbreaking and memorable for me | Tim Walters

Over the next few days, FLORIDA TODAY staffers will be sharing their holiday memories.

When I was asked to write a short story about Christmas memories by our editorial page editor John Torres, I immediately had several questions.

Do I write about my own childhood memories?

Do I write about my last Christmas with my dad?

Or do I write about my own child?

Long-time FLORIDA TODAY Sports Editor Tim Walters as seen on Christmas Day 1980, 12 days before his fourth birthday.

I figured I’d do a little bit of all three.

Childhood memories

As a child, I never realized how amazing my parents were at working with Santa to make my wishes come true.

My home office is filled with displays of Christmas gifts from the 1980s, including my original Transformers collection, G.I. Joe paraphernalia and Nintendo games that came later in the 80s as I got older.

My mom would go to Zayre on Merritt Island (longtime residents will remember that department store where the modern day Home Depot is) and she’d start putting toys on layaway in September so they would be paid off and home by December.

From the time my memories began until I went away to college, I can’t recall a Christmas where my parents didn’t make magic happen.

My Dad’s last Christmas

This story always chokes me up thinking back to December of 2003. My Dad was dying of cancer and he had spent Thanksgiving in the hospital. Radiation therapy was no longer helping and we weren’t even sure he’d make it to Christmas.

He was released from the hospital early in December and was able to stay at home thanks to the help of home aids and the fact my Mom was a nurse of more than three decades.

He wanted to get my Mom one last Christmas present and he asked me if I’d take him to the Merritt Square Mall on my day off. I was more than honored.

I’ll never forget driving up to my parents’ house on Merritt Island, and there was my Dad, standing on his own two feet in front of the house, wearing his favorite leather jacket with a flat cap to cover his now bald head, waiting for me to arrive.

We helped him in the car, loaded in his wheelchair, and off we went to the mall. My brother, his wife and my Mom all went, too, but he asked me to wheel him to the jewelry store without the rest of the family so he could get my Mom one last keepsake.

Thankfully, he made it through Christmas, but was hospitalized soon after the New Year and passed away Jan. 29, just three weeks before his 55th birthday.

My daughter’s first Christmas

As teary-eyed as I get thinking about my Dad, my daughter Isabella’s first Christmas brings a giant smile to my face.

Not because of gifts or anything like that, but because of what happened on Christmas Day 2014.

Isabella wasn’t quite 6 months old and she was lying on her play mat with some of her new Christmas presents.

She really wanted to reach a Mickey Mouse stuffy but was unable to while lying on her back.

She struggled. She rocked back and forth. Then, a Christmas miracle occurred! She rolled over for the first time. She immediately cried, but then collected herself as she realized she was on her stomach and could reach out for the Mickey doll.

Isabella Walters after rolling over for the first time on Christmas Day 2014.

I’ve been on this Earth for nearly 47 years and I’ve collected a lot of Christmas memories. But I’d say my Dad’s last and my daughter’s first are the two that stick out most.

I hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season and can find good memories, whether it be under the best or toughest of circumstances.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Tim Walters Christmas memories: Daughter's first, Dad's last stand out