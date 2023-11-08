Christmas markets, shows at the Coronado and more: 22 things to do in the Rockford area

Veteran's Day weekend in the Rockford area gives you a chance to stat Christmas shopping early or catch a show at the Coronado.

Here are 22 things we found to do this weekend.

Brew Ha! Ha! featuring Vik Pandya & Jeanie Doogan

What: Brew Ha! Ha! Is a stand-up comedy series featuring both nationally recognized acts and local talent. The final show includes two nationally recognized headliners: Vik Pandya, a nationally touring stand-up comic based in Chicago; and former school teacher, Jeanie Doogan, from Chicago’s south side, who sets herself apart with quick observations and no-apology take on teaching, parenthood, and American culture.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Where: Prairie Street Brewhouse, 200 Prairie St., Rockford

Cost: $30-$255

For more: https://psbrewingco.ticketleap.com

Winter Barn Paint & Sip

What: Paint sweet country barn nestled in for winter on wood to hang in your home for the winter. Enjoy some wine and the relaxing atmosphere of After the Vine.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Where: After the Vine, 163 E. Hawick St., Rockton

Cost: $40

For more: 815-584-0182

Lucky Stiff

What: Based on the novel, The Man Who Broke the Bank at Monte Carlo by Michael Butterworth, Lucky Stiff is an offbeat, hilarious murder mystery farce, complete with mistaken identities, six million bucks in diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9; Friday, Nov. 10; Saturday, Nov. 11; 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Where: Rockford University Performing Arts, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $12; $9 for non-RU students or seniors ages 55 and older. Group rates available

For more: 815-226-4100

Rodney Carrington

What: Rodney Carrington is a multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9

Where: The Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $29-$49

For more: https://coronadopac.org

Cosmic Loops Opening Reception featuring Claire Ashley and Matt Irie

What: Claire Ashley is a Scottish-born, Chicago-based artist, who mines the language of painterly abstraction, monumental sculpture, slapstick humor, and Pop Art to transform ordinary materials into inflatable painted sculptures. Ashley teaches at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago in the Department of Contemporary Practices, and the Department of Painting and Drawing. Matt Irie completed a permanent commission for the Chicago Public Libraries in 2005. He participated in the Luleá Art Biennial, Luleá, Sweden (2009) and was included in Double Take, a public exhibition of site-specific sculptural works funded by The Public Art Fund at MetroTech, Brooklyn, NY (2010).

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10 (with artist talk at 7 p.m.); show is on display through Dec. 8

Where: Clark Arts Center, Rockford University, 5050 E. State St., Rockford

For more: 815-226-4000

Rockford IceHogs

What: The Ice Hogs take on the Iowa Wild.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $16.50 to $80

For more: 815-986-6465

Sal Vulcano

What: Staten Island native Sal Vulcano is best known for creating and starring in truTV’s long-running hit “Impractical Jokers,” and for “The Misery Index” on TBS.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $40-$50

For more: https://coronadopac.org

TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams

What: For the first time ever, three of the biggest names in Christian music TobyMac, MercyMe and Zach Williams are teaming up for a concert tour.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: BMO Center, 300 Elm St., Rockford

Cost: $55-$365

For more: 815-968-5222

John Cleese

What: Come and pay your respects to one of the most iconic and beloved comedians of our time. Living comedy legend, John Cleese, has all-new routines shaped by his impeccable timing, trademark eccentricity and clever wordplay. He demonstrates through observational humor and gifted storytelling how he has achieved nothing short of comedy royalty. Cleese, co-founder of Monty Python, is celebrated for his work on Monty Python’s Flying Circus, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian, Fawlty Towers and A Fish Called Wanda, as well as the James Bond and Harry Potter franchises.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $34-$280

For more: https://coronadopac.org

Remedies Annual Gala

What: Hear stories about lives saved and lives changed. The event includes dinner, auctions and entertainment by The Groove Hotel as we gather for “A Wish Tonight” – an evening to support the greatest needs in our community: services and shelter for survivors of domestic violence and their children to heal and be safe; to provide treatment and counseling for those suffering from substance abuse addiction; to provide counseling to those dealing with gambling addiction; and to provide mental health services.

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Illinois Bank & Trust Pavilion, 1858 Reid Farm Road, Rockford

Cost: $125; table of 8 for $950

For more: 815-962-0871

Resilience Women’s Conference

What: The event features local vendors and a style show. There will also be live music, photos, gifts, a raffle and food. First prize $100; second prize $50.

When: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Hoffman House Dinner Club, 7550 E. State St., Rockford

Cost: $55

For more: Resilience Women's Conference on Facebook

Rockford Christmas Market

What: Buy Christmas presents with a purpose this year at the Christmas Market. This event gathers items made by artisans from around the world, including leather goods, soaps, candles, ornaments, pottery, purses, apparel and jewelry. All proceeds go directly back to the artisans and their families. There will also be gourmet coffee, cocoa, popcorn and baked goods. Kids can do a scavenger hunt, enjoy some Christmas cookies and a free hayride.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Redeemer Church 5501 Windsor Road, Loves Park

Cost: Free admission

For more: 815-986-2603

The 14th Annual Art in the Family Holiday Event

What: Rockford author and artist Karla Clark hosts more than 30 local artists, crafters and makers.This year’s event includes many of Rockford’s well-known artists such as Sarah Reed McNamara and Norm Knott, as well as some talented emerging artists. There will be a wide variety of art for sale.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Burpee Museum of Natural History, 737 N. Main St., Rockford

For more: 815-979-7874

Premier Card Shows Rockford

What: Vendors from all over the Midwest will be here for you to buy, sell or trade all kinds of cards.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: IBEW 364 Henry Miller Hall, 6820 Mill Road, Rockford

Cost: Free admission and parking

For more: premiercardshows@gmail.com

Astronomy on Tap Vol. 2

What: Join space case Sarah and NASA Ambassador Steve Shewalter for an evening of big scopes, night sky viewing and cocktails. Limited seating; call to reserve seat.

When: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11

Where: Magpie, 126 N. Madison St., Rockford

Cost: $20 (includes 1 cocktail)

For more: 815-977-5761

Downtown Beloit Winter Crafter & Farmers Market

What: There will be vendors inside, food trucks outside and free family-friendly activities. Participating vendors will be announced each Friday on the Beloit Farmers Market page and in the Beloit Winter Crafter & Farmers Market event.

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Nov. 11 through April.

Where: Downtown Beloit Association, 557 E. Grand Ave., Beloit, Wis.

For more: 608-365-0150

Veterans Day Program

What: The celebration starts at 11 o'clock with a Proclamation by Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph V. Chiarelli. Boone County Quilt of Valor coordinator Shelley Johnson along with Winnebago County Quilt of Valor coordinator Jacquie Becker will present eleven Veterans with quilts. Sunshine Stitches will display a special selection of quilts for the event.

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 (doors open at 10:30 a.m.)

Where: Veterans Memorial Hall and Museum, 211 N. Main St., Rockford

For more: 815-969-1999

Rockford Arts & Crafts Holiday Spectacular

What: Crafters and artists will offer a variety of handcrafted items. Featured will be home, holiday and yard décor, floral arrangements, crochet items, bath and body products, jewelry, pet supplies, woodcrafts, adult and baby clothing and accessories, doll clothes, metalwork and baby items. Register to win hourly prizes donated from the show’s crafters.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Where: MercyHealth Sportscore Two, 8800 E. Riverside Blvd., Loves Park

Cost: Adults $5 and children under age 12 are free

For more: 815-997-1744

Christmas Town at Summerfield Zoo

What: Make a new Christmas tradition with Santa, his elves and all his reindeer. Take magical photo opportunities at Christmas Town, including with live reindeer.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Nov. 11 through Dec. 23; 3 to 6 p.m. Fridays, Nov. 24 through Dec. 13; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 21 and 22

Where: Summerfield Zoo, 3088 Flora Road, Belvidere

Cost: $16; free for age 1 and younger

For more: summerfieldfarmandzoo.com

The Kishwaukee Valley Concert Band Veterans Day Concert

What: The Kishwaukee Valley Concert Band will present an assortment of patriotic music that honors all our veterans. We encourage veterans to wear their uniforms.

When: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Where: St. Mark Lutheran Church, 675 N. Mulford Road, Rockford

Cost: Free

For more: 815-398-3557

DIY Candle Pouring

What: Create one-of-a-kind candle scents for your home or as a hand-crafted gift. Enjoy our classic candle style as well as options for several seasonal scents. Each candle has approximately 40 hours of burn time. DC Estates will have their full wine selection (and slushies) to fuel creativity.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Where: DC Estate Winery

Cost: $55 for 2-8 oz. candles with a candle coaster

For more: 608-481-1565

Wild Cherries Holiday Craft Show

What: Wild Cherries hosts its first holiday craft show to support small businesses.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Where: Wild Cherries, 413 Southtowne Drive, Belvidere

For more: Wild Cherries Holiday and Craft Show on Facebook

Coming next week:

David Schrader

What: Recreating a world of Baroque splendor, Chicago-based harpsichordist, David Schrader brings not only the unfailingly right technical approach but an imaginative musicality to his playing.

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13

Where: Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center, 415 N. Church St., Rockford

Cost: $15; $12 in advance; $6 for students

For more: 815-964-9713

Joe Bonamassa

What: Joe Bonamassa is one of today's top live performers. Hailed internationally as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and cited by Guitar World Magazine as “the world's biggest blues guitarist,” Bonamassa has almost single-handedly redefined the blues-rock genre and brought it into the mainstream.

When: 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15

Where: The Coronado Performing Arts Center, 314 N. Main St., Rockford

Cost: $53-$153

For more: https://coronadopac.org

