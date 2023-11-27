Here’s how you can make Christmas merry for a low-income senior in the Belleville area

A soft throw or a warm robe and slippers are a simple gesture that may make Christmas merry and bright for an older adult who would not otherwise receive a gift.

That’s the focus of Home Instead’s “Be a Santa to a Senior” program that has been spreading cheer to older adults for 20 years in the Belleville area. The business provides in-home non-medical care for senior citizens.

The organization hopes to collect 800 gifts for local older adults who are financially not able to purchase items on their own.

Local gift shoppers can get involved by visiting one of three tree locations in Belleville and one in Fairview Heights to take an ornament tag off the tree. The tag includes the person’s name and gift request. Then they return the unwrapped gifts in a gift bag with the tag attached at one of the four locations by Dec. 15.

The impact of the program has been significant, according to business owner Beth Roussel, the owner and president, who oversees the staff and caregivers.

“They can be very lonely and depressed, and it’s something we can do to brighten their day. If they have lost loved ones, it’s a sad time for them. It’s nice to let them know that someone cares,” Roussel said.

They serve cities in the St. Clair and Monroe counties areas: Belleville, Cahokia, Caseyville, Columbia, Dupo, Fairview Heights, Freeburg, Fults, Hecker, Lebanon, Lenzburg, Maeystown, Marissa, Mascoutah, Millstadt, New Athens, New Baden, O’Fallon, Red Bud, Renault, Scott Air Force Base, Shiloh, Smithton, St. Libory, Summerfield, Swansea, Valmeyer and Waterloo.

The local office is part of the company’s nationwide event, launched in 2003, that has provided more than 2.2 million gifts to older adults in need.

“The first year, we gave gifts to 120 seniors. Now it’s over 800,” said Cindy Hill, home care consultant who builds relationships with the local healthcare community. “We may give out more this year because the community’s very generous.”

The Home Instead offices partner with local non-profits and community organizations to identify the seniors, and then the office coordinators work with local businesses and retail stores to help facilitate the purchase and distribution of gifts.

The gifts are things they want or need, Roussel said.

“(They are) things they can’t afford, like soft clothing, and basic household items like pots and pans. We try to make sure there are a lot of suggestions on the tag,” she said.

As for the gifts someone purchases, Roussel said people are welcome to add things, such as hand or body lotion. They discourage candles because of the danger of causing injuries.

On Dec. 18, after they have sorted through, wrapped gifts, and made items ready for delivery, Hill and volunteers help disburse the gifts.

There are at least 18 different locations where they deliver gifts. None of them are assisted living, and it’s mainly at low-income senior housing, she said.

For the names, Hill gathers suggestions from home healthcare nurses, social workers, church pastors, and Southwest Area Agency on Aging’s AgeSmart program by early October, she said.

At Christmastime, with much charity giving aimed at children and their families, Roussel said they wanted to make sure seniors were not forgotten.

“It makes you feel good when you see their reaction. It’s a little thing that means a lot to them and they are very grateful. That’s what Christmas is all about,” she said.

The pick-up tags/drop-off gift locations are:

Home Instead office, 2321 Country Road, Belleville

Bank of Belleville, 215 S. Illinois, Belleville

Fairview Heights City Hall, 10025 Bunkum Road, Fairview Heights

Jan’s Hallmark, 5541 Belleville West Parkway, Belleville Crossing

If you need help carrying items in, call the Home Instead office during business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays), and tell them you are outside.

If your life is too hectic to shop, you can donate money, and they will put it towards gifts, and also tissue paper.

“Sometimes, for whatever reason, tags aren’t returned. We want to make sure everyone who wants a gift gets a gift. We’ll go out and do the shopping. Every little bit helps,” Roussel said.

“We believe in the power of compassion and connection. Together, we can make the world a warmer place, one act of kindness at a time,” she said.

For more information, call 618-234-7640, or email: hiscbelleville@gmail.com or visit the website: homeinstead.com/location/299.