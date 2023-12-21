This year, Christmas in Milwaukee will be warmer than Halloween or Thanksgiving

Here's something you don't see every year ― in Milwaukee and much of Wisconsin, Halloween was colder than Thanksgiving this year, and Christmas is expected to be even warmer than both fall holidays.

Halloween 2023 saw record-breaking snow across Wisconsin, including 3.3 inches in Milwaukee. Temperatures on the spookiest day of the year dipped into the 30s, with a high of 40 and low of 31, according to AccuWeather.

Meanwhile, Thanksgiving temps in Milwaukee reached a high of 46 and a low of 31, with clear skies.

Christmas is forecast to be the warmest of all, though, with temps possibly reaching 50 degrees ― almost 20 degrees warmer than average, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Here's what to know about Milwaukee's Christmas 2023 forecast.

What is the forecast for Christmas Day in Milwaukee?

Christmas Day in Milwaukee is expected to see a high of 48 degrees and a low of 44, AccuWeather forecast. However, local National Weather Service meteorologist Aidan Kuroski said temps could definitely reach the low 50s in some parts of the city.

Christmas Eve should be even warmer, with a high of 51.

Both days are expected to be cloudy with light rainfall. AccuWeather reports a 60% chance of precipitation on Sunday, Dec. 24 and a 91% chance of precipitation on Monday, Dec. 25.

"It's going to be a pretty warm period, it just may not feel as warm because it's going to be rainy," Kuroski said.

Rain is expected to begin Sunday evening and continue all throughout Christmas Day into at least Tuesday morning, Kuroski said. Milwaukee should mostly see light rain, with heavier rain Monday afternoon and evening.

The downtown Milwaukee skyline is seen including the US Bank building, the Northwestern Mutual building, the Milwaukee Art Museum, and the under construction 44-story Couture high-rise apartment project (far left) in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

Is this Milwaukee's warmest Christmas ever?

No, Milwaukee's warmest reported Christmas occurred in 1982, when temperatures reached a high of 61 degrees, according to NWS data.

However, if temperatures reach 48 degrees as forecasted this Christmas, 2023 will tie 2021 as the seventh-warmest Christmas in Milwaukee on record.

If temps reach 51 on Christmas Eve, this year will also boast the seventh-warmest Christmas Eve in Milwaukee's recorded history.

"I think the more interesting thing is actually the lows Christmas Eve into Christmas," Kuroski said. "Our low temperature in Milwaukee will be about 45 degrees; really, really, really warm for this time of year. We're almost guaranteed to break the record for the highest low temperature for Christmas. ... I think the record is 44-45."

With the city skyline to their backs, brothers Christian, left, 20, and Joshua Lesac, 16, of Milwaukee take advantage of the unusual warm weather at the lakefront on Dec. 26, 2019. "It's amazing. I don't think I can ever imagine when it's been so warm after Christmas," said Christian. The brothers were hoping to get in a five-mile run.

What years have had the warmest Christmases in Milwaukee history?

The following years have had the 10 warmest Christmas Days in Milwaukee's history since the National Weather Service began tracking data in 1871. The ranking is based on the day's high temperature.

1982 ― 61℉ 2019 ― 57℉ 1895 ― 55℉ 1936 ― 54℉ 1994 ― 52℉ 1893 ― 49℉ 2021 ― 48℉ 1881 ― 47℉ 1891 ― 47℉ 1940 ― 47℉

More: Will Milwaukee see a white Christmas in 2023? Here's how often it snows on Christmas.

What is typical Christmas weather in Milwaukee?

NWS data reports that the average high temperature on Christmas Day in Milwaukee is 30 degrees, and the average low is 17.

The highest recorded temperature was 61 degrees on Christmas Day 1982, and the coldest was negative 12 the following year in 1983.

The sun peeks through snow covered Christmas lights in Bayside on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The area received 3-6 inches of fresh snow after Sunday's snowstorm. Photo by Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Does it usually snow on Christmas in Milwaukee?

A data analysis by the Washington Post last year found that, between 1940 and 2021, it snowed or there was snow on the ground 59% of the time in Milwaukee on Christmas Day.

Meteorologist Kevin Wagner said that since the NWS began tracking Christmas weather data in the 1870s, Milwaukee has seen precipitation on Christmas Day 34% of the time. Measurable snowfall was recorded 23% of the time. He added that suburbs farther from Lake Michigan saw snow more often.

While it's expected to rain this Christmas, temperatures will almost certainly be too high for snow.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Christmas 2023 in Wisconsin to be warmer than Halloween, Thanksgiving