A "Christmas miracle" as NL food pantry finds a new home

Dec. 19—NEW LONDON — The New London Area Food Pantry had a stark choice to make earlier this year as a December deadline fast approached for the nonprofit group to find a new food distribution headquarters.

"It was either merge with another group — and there was no guarantee that would happen — or we close," said group President Scott Ramsay on Monday. "We were desperate."

The group learned six months ago its monthly lease agreement with Opportunities Industrialization Center, or OIC, organization would not be renewed.

"(OIC) had to use up some (American Rescue Act Plan) money and planned to turn the space we used into programming classrooms," Ramsay said. "So, we needed to leave."

As it was, the OIC basement space the pantry had operated from for the last 30 years at 106 Truman St. was less than ideal. Steep sets of stairs and plenty of corners made navigation difficult for the pantry's clients and cadre of volunteers.

At the same time the pantry was scrambling, Felix Santana III, commander of VFW Post 189 at 110 Garfield Ave. was dealing with a shrinking number of active members and a cash crunch.

For years, the post had rented its large hall for birthday parties, receptions and other events, but lately reservations were few and far between, leaving the group without its primary source of income.

A serendipitous conversation

And then the stars aligned for both groups after a chance conversation over the summer.

"Scott had been persistently asking me to volunteer to deliver food to clients and I was finally able to do that a couple months ago," Santana said. "On one of my first days there, I mentioned our challenges and how sparingly used our hall was."

"My jaw dropped," Ramsay said. "We'd spent month talking with Realtors and looking at between 30 to 35 locations knowing we needed to be out by Dec. 1."

After some quick calculations and the submission of a special permit application to the city's Planning & Zoning Commission, a three-year lease agreement was reached between the two groups to allow the pantry to continue its twice-weekly client distributions.

Under the plan, the pantry, which served nearly 390,000 meals this year, will pay the VFW $2,400 a month for use of the 1,850-square-foot hall along with a back room where the pantry's industrial freezers and refrigerators will be placed.

The hall will be reconfigured for the placement of shelving, tables and check-in areas. Ramsay said the open space will allow clients to more conveniently choose their food in a market-like setting.

"We'll also have a street-level location with wider doors for deliveries," Ramsay said.

Santana said the rental income from the pantry will cover the post's monthly utility bills.

"And this deal allows us to contribute to the community," he said. "This is a Christmas miracle for both our organizations."

The pantry, which receives its food stock from Connecticut Food share, the Gemma Moran food center and other agencies, will serve its last client at the OIC location on Thursday and reopen at its new location on Jan. 8.

During that time, appliances will be moved, wiring upgraded and a new floor plan devised.

"Staying open is so important for us, especially since we've seen a 41% jump in the number of our clients since last year," Ramsay said.

Pantry Secretary Lynn Wynn said clients have been informed about the location change through social media posts and flyers.

"I haven't heard any negative comments," she said. "A lot said they were very pleased with the move."

