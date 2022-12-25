Christmas miracle: Russian MiG on fire in Belarus

Ukrainska Pravda
On 25 December, a Russian MiG-31K aircraft, which can carry Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles, was burning on the territory of the Belarusian airfield in the settlement of Machulishchy.

Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram

Quote from Belaruski Hajun: "The monitoring group has information that today, on 25 December, at the airfield in Machulishchy, one of the MiG-31K interceptor jets of the Russian Air Force caught fire."

Details: It is reported that the jet is out of commission and will not be able to fly in the near future.

"What is this if not a Christmas miracle?" Belaruski Hajun jokingly inquired

Background: 

  • On 25 December, an air-raid siren thundered throughout Ukraine twice a day. At the same time, an Il-76 A-50U long-range radar tracking plane Sergey Atayants, as well as a fighter aircraft and a MiG-31K of the Russian Air Force, which can carry Kinzhal missilesMiG-31K of the Russian Air Forces, which can carry Kinzhal missiles, were lifted into the air in Machulishchy, Belarus.

