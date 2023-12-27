Christmas miracle: Video, photos show rescue as truck dangles over Florida Turnpike

A truck driver was thankful for a Christmas miracle Saturday after his tractor-trailer was left dangling over the Turnpike.

The crash and the resulting rescue was one of two major accidents Saturday that shut down a portion of the Florida Turnpike in Palm Beach County for much of the day.

Video and photos of the rescue show the driver giving thanks after firefighters reached him with a bucket truck and got him out of the cab of his truck.

How did the truck end up dangling over the Turnpike?

The truck driver was hauling scrap metal when he lost control of his vehicle at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday, leading his truck to hit the side of the overpass at Beeline Highway, fire rescue officials said.

Fire Rescue units found the cabin of the tractor-trailer hanging over the edge of the bridge, with the cab suspended in the air.

Firefighters had to secure the tractor-trailer with a grip hoist, chains and vehicle strap cribbing to keep the truck from falling before the driver could be rescued.

The driver was taken to a trauma center as a precaution but Fire Rescue spokesman Tom Reyes said the man appeared to be fine. He was able to walk from the bucket of the ladder truck to a waiting stretcher.

"This driver is very lucky to be alive and we are grateful to be able to get him back to him family for the holidays," Palm Beach County Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page.

Weather may have played a role as it was raining at the time of the 8:15 a.m. crash, Reyes said.

Distracted drivers caused more crashes

Reyes said there were two other minor crashes on the southbound side of the Turnpike, attributed to people driving distracted and taking cellphone videos of the incident.

Northbound lanes of the turnpike were closed for several hours.

5-vehicle crash caused more delays on Turnpike on same day

Later that same day, firefighters responded to a crash involving five vehicles about five miles north of the Okeechobee Boulevard exit.

One was a pickup truck hauling cars on a trailer. It collided with a passenger car. One person, extricated from his car, was flown to a trauma center, fire rescue officials said. Two other injured people were taken to the hospital by ground transport.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Truck hanging over Florida Turnpike: Video shows rescue of driver