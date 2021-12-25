Christmas morning shooting leaves one dead, two wounded in north Charlotte

One person was killed and two others were wounded in an early morning shooting on Christmas, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The names of the three victims have not been released.

The deadly shooting happened at around 2:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Beatties Ford Road, a north Charlotte commercial area near the University Park Shopping Center.

“Officers responded to reports of someone shot... When officers arrived, they located two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds,” CMPD said in a news release.

MEDIC pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene, police said. The other man was taken to the hospital, while a third person who was shot made their own way to the hospital, police said. The two people in the hospital have non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Details of how the shootings are connected were not released, and police did not say if there is a suspect.

CMPD officers at the scene of a Christmas morning shooting that left one person dead and two injured off Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak to a detective.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com,” CMPD said.

This is a developing story

