Christmas morning shooting spree leaves one dead, two wounded in north Charlotte

One person was killed and two others were wounded in an early morning shooting spree on Christmas, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The names of the three victims have not been released.

It happened around 2:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Beatties Ford Road, a north Charlotte commercial area near the University Park Shopping Center.

“Officers responded to reports of someone shot. ... When officers arrived, they located two adult male victims with apparent gunshot wounds,” CMPD said in a news release.

Homicide Investigation in the Metro Patrol Division https://t.co/GryK3NMli7 — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 25, 2021

“One victim was pronounced deceased on-scene by MEDIC. The other victim was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury. A third victim with gunshot wounds self-transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

Details of how the shootings are connected were not released and police did not say if there is a suspect.

CMPD is asking anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com,” CMPD said.

