Christmas Movie Shoots + Storms, Snow Emerge In Forecast: CT News

Some good weather news in that it will be warmer than it was Friday. Temperatures should reach into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies Saturday. Rain showers and fog are forecast for much of Sunday, but temperatures rise into the low 60s. Heavier rain is forecast for Monday night.

And Fox 61 meteorologist Sam Sampieri said on Twitter Saturday that we should expect to see an "Active weather pattern next week: Monday, mild with periods of rain, Cooler Tue & Wed; models trended colder for Wed. Night with a little snow before transitioning to rain on Thursday. More storminess next weekend." (You can read the Fox 61 weather forecast here).

Christmas in March?

We know Hallmark airs a ton of Christmas movies beginning in November all the way up to Christmas Day, so it shouldn't come as any surprise that they're already filming a new Christmas movie.

And once again they're filming in Connecticut, specifically West Hartford and Hartford, Fox 61 reported. The title of the movie is "The Ghost of Christmas Always." Filming so far included a home on Foxcroft Road in West Hartford, and coming up soon filming moves to Bushnell Park in Hartford, Fox 61 reported.

According to Hearst CT, the movie is similar to the classic "A Christmas Carol." The main character is entrusted to help a "soul rekindle its love of Christmas," Hearst reported.

(Read more at Fox 61 and more at Hearst CT).

CDC Reports All Eight Connecticut Counties Listed In The COVID-19 Low/Green Category

As part of its weekly update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed all eight Connecticut counties in the Low/Green category as part of its new COVID-19 Community Levels framework, state officials said.

Per this update, residents in all eight Connecticut counties should stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. This new CDC tool monitors the level of COVID-19 in including hospitalizations, hospital capacity and cases.

The COVID-19 Community Levels map informs CDC recommendations on prevention measures, such as masking and testing. The guidelines include a color-coded system available on the CDC website of “Low,” “Medium” and “High.”

When this tool was launched on Friday, Feb. 25, seven Connecticut counties were listed as in the Green category; only Middlesex County was listed in the Medium/Yellow category. This new approach focuses on preventing hospitals and health care systems from being overwhelmed and directing prevention efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness, state officials said.

The guidelines include:

Low—Green: Residents in these counties should stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

Medium—Yellow: Residents who are at high risk for severe illness in these counties should talk to their health care providers about when they need to wear a mask and take other precautions. These residents should also stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms.

High—Orange: Residents in these counties should wear a mask indoors in public; stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Additional precautions may be needed for residents who are at high risk for severe illness.

Latest COVID-19 update for CT

The infection rate was 2.22 percent on Friday across the state, and the number of hospitalizations dropped by 4 to 167. Less than 2 months ago, hospitalizations were nearing 2,000 at the height of the omicron variant.

Watch for Me CT Receives $25,000 grant for teen bicycle and pedestrian safety education program



Watch for Me CT, a partnership between the Connecticut Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office and Connecticut Children's Injury Prevention Center, has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Governor's Highway Safety Association and the National Road Safety Foundation to further its ongoing efforts to reduce traffic crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists.



The grant is specifically designed for the development of a program to recruit and train youth in the Yard Goats Young Ambassadors Program, an after school initiative run by the Hartford Yard Goats, a minor league affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

The teens will be trained to teach bicycle and pedestrian safety to their peers, culminating with a community-wide safety event and the creation and distribution of multilingual educational materials. Young ambassadors will also receive a complimentary bicycle, helmet and lights for their commitment to educating their peers.

Traffic crashes are one of the leading causes of death for children in the United States. Almost one-third of all pedestrian fatalities and half of cyclists killed in crashes were children under age 15, according to a NYU Langone School of Medic study, which analyzed National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics over a 15-yearperiod.

In Connecticut, an estimated 1,500 pedestrian and 550 bicyclists are hit by drivers every year. A surge in dangerous driver behavior during the pandemic - speeding, and impaired and distracted driving - has put the U.S. on track for the deadliest year on our roads in a more than a decade, officials said.

The impact of dangerous driving has fallen disproportionately on Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), as outlined in a 2021 GHSA study confirming that BIPOC are overrepresented in traffic crash fatalities, state officials said.

