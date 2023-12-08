'Christmas in Natchez' is the place to be according to HGTV. Read details here

Even though the trees still have their leaves and the ground has no snow, the Christmas season is in full swing in Mississippi. For those getting into the festive spirit, Natchez is the place to go for some holiday cheer.

The Home and Garden Television website recently published a list of their “favorite small towns to visit for Christmas,” choosing one town from each state. Natchez made the cut as the selection from Mississippi.

The HGTV list claims each town “delivers major holiday spirit.

“Though you’re unlikely to see snow on the banks of the Mississippi River this far south,” the site says. “Natchez brings home the holiday spirit with caroling in Memorial Park and a European-style Christmas village created in partnership with riverboat tour company, American Queen Voyages.”

The list also points to the scope of Natchez’s holiday celebrations, which begins each year with the lighting of a 34-foot-tall Christmas tree the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

“It’s the beginning of a monthlong festivity where the town’s famed array of historic homes dress up in garland and lights for the holidays,” the list says.

“Christmas in Natchez” is not just a phrase describing the time of year; it’s the official name of the month-long celebration which has its own website.

The vast array of decorations and activities is supported by a group of volunteers. The funding is donation-based, and Christmas in Natchez is a non-profit organization under the Natchez-Adams County Community Alliance.

The event constantly adds new elements, such as caroling in the park and a Kwanzaa display on the bluff overlooking the Mississippi river.

This year, a European-style Christmas shopping village is the latest addition. The village sells local crafts a cuisine and is open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout December.

Shoppers in the downtown merchants can collect stamps for their Christmas in Natchez passports and turn them in at the postal shop for a free gift.

It’s not too late to partake in this year’s Christmas in Natchez festivities.

Here are some events still to come this December:

Wardo's Rouxdolph Run 10K, 5K and one mile kids run: 8:00 a.m., Dec. 9, Wardo's Poboys, 309 N Broadway S t.

Caroling in the park: 5:30 p.m., every Thursday in December, Memorial Park

European Christmas shopping village: Thursdays 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: HGTV names Natchez, MS one of the best small Christmas towns in U.S.