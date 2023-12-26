Christmas night standoff ends in arrest after shots fired at Eugene home

Police exchanged gunshots with an armed man in Eugene on Christmas night before he was finally detained with the help of a police dog.

Officers were called to a report of a woman in danger on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue just before 9 p.m., according to a police report.

The man, who police said had access to multiple firearms, emerged onto his porch and yelled at the initial responding officers, who called in for reinforcements, according to the report.

The department's Crisis Negotiation Team was sent to the scene and issued a message advising residents in the nearby area to shelter in place over fears that the man was armed and could be dangerous. A SWAT team was deployed as well, along with personnel from the city fire department.

About 1 a.m., the man opened fire at officers, according to the report, and at least one police firearm was fired as well, but no injuries were reported.

At 1:44 a.m., the man "was successfully detained" with the help of a K9 unit and was taken to a hospital for treatment of a K9 bite and exposure to gas used during the operation, according to the report.

No initial charges were reported as of early Tuesday morning.

