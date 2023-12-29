Christmas nightmare: Frontier flies unaccompanied Tampa Bay minor to Puerto Rico instead of Cleveland

PARRISH, Fla. (WFLA) —It was a nightmare before Christmas for Parrish parents after their son was flown 1,200 miles south to Puerto Rico instead of 1,000 miles north to Cleveland.

Logan Lose, 16, waved goodbye to his family last Friday at Tampa International Airport and headed to his flight to visit his mom for the holidays. When he got to the gate, he saw other passengers boarding and got in line.

His father, Ryan said the Frontier Airlines boarding agent checked his son’s baggage, looked at his boarding pass on his phone and told him he could get on the jet.

“Logan said they didn’t scan it,” Ryan Lose said. “They would’ve known it was the wrong flight if they scanned the boarding pass.”

After landing in Puerto Rico, Lose texted his family in a panic.

“Help me please,” he said. “I’m so scared. They told me it was Ohio.”



“My first reaction was panic,” his father said. “He’s panicking, he’s scared, and I can’t be there to keep him safe.”



The confusion was spurred by the gate that was involved. The flight to Puerto Rico left about two hours before the one to Cleveland, with both jets boarding from the same gate.

Lose said his son was already anxious about flying alone for the first time but still asked the right questions at the correct gate and presented his boarding pass.

“All they had to do was scan the boarding pass and he never boards,” Lose said. “Or if they did a head count [on the plane] they would’ve noticed he was not in a seat assigned to that flight.”

Frontier Director of Corporate Communications Jennifer de la Cruz acknowledged the mistake at the gate.

“He was able to board as a result of an error on the part of the boarding agent,” de la Cruz said. “He was immediately flown back to Tampa on the same aircraft and accommodated on a flight Cleveland the following day.”



Lose said Frontier’s initial denial Logan was on the wrong flight made it even worse.



“They kept brushing it off, saying no that’s not possible. That can’t happen,” Lose said. “And when they did finally realize their mistake and said it looks like Logan did get on the other plane, they just said, oh sorry and that was it.”



de la Cruz said the airline “extended its sincere apologies to the family for the error.”

Lose said Frontier did offer a $200 travel voucher, but to him, it was not nearly enough for the stress that was involved.



“They offered me a voucher to an airline that just lost my son,” Lose said. “I want accountability. These airlines are not being held accountable.”



de la Cruz said Frontier does not have an “unaccompanied minor program” that escorts young travelers. She said the airline does allow passengers 15 and older to fly alone.

In an unrelated incident involving a Spirit Airlines flight, a 6-year-old boy was flown from Philadelphia to Orlando instead of the intended destination of Fort Myers, where his grandmother was waiting for him.



