Christmas parade, lighted boats, Winter Wonderland and more to bring cheer to Tri-Cities

The holiday season kicks into high gear this weekend as Richland launches its Winter Wonderland at John Dam Plaza, the Clover Island yacht Club holds its annual lighted boat parade and Kennewick holds its downtown holiday parade.

Winter Wonderland

Richland’s month-long Winter Wonderland and Dancing Light Show officially kicks off on Dec. 2 with events planned at John Dam Plaza, Howard Amon Park and the Richland Community Center.

The eighth annual program continues through Jan. 1 with events scheduled every weekend.

Here’s what to expect at the Saturday start

John Dam Plaza/Hapo Stage

815 George Washington Way

5-9 p.m.: Food vendors: KC Brand Kettle Corn, The Local Bite, Sweet Snack Attack and Miss Tamale

5:30 p.m.: Welcome

5:35 p.m.: Mid-Columbia Mastersingers

6 p.m.: Countdown to light up the park

6 p.m.: Sing A Long

6:30 p.m.: Music, dancing and the John Dam light show begins.

Howard Amon Park

5-9 p.m.: Food vendors: KC Brand Kettle Corn, Doggie Style Gourmet Hot Dogs, Miss Tamale.

6-830: p.m.: J&S Express Train rides and visits with Santa & Mrs. Claus

7:15 p.m.: View the Lighted Boat Parade as it arrives from Kennewick (see below)

Fireworks over the river after the boat parade.

Richland Community Center

500 Amon Park Drive

5-8:30 p.m.: Movies, bingo, arts and crafts. Free cocoa and popcorn will be available while supplies last

6-7:30 p.m.: Thrive Holiday performance.

Christmas Lighted Boat Parade

The annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade sponsored by the Clover Island Yacht Club takes place Friday and Saturday, with participants motoring along the Kennwick shoreline to Richland, then returning via Pasco.

Lighted boats depart from Clover Island near the cable bridge at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 and 2. Each night a parade of boats outfitted in holiday lights will motor up the Columbia River on the Kennewick side. At about 7:30, the boats turn around near Howard Amon Park and return down river on the Pasco side before making a final loop around Clover Island.

The boats dock at the Clover Island marina around 9 p.m.

The Clover Island Yacht Club sponsors the popular annual event.

Hometown Holiday Parade

the 2023 Numerica Hometown Holiday parade in downtown Kennewick starts at 10 a.m., Dec. 2.

Downtown Kennewick holds its old fashioned Hometown Holiday parade starting at 10 a.m., Dec. 2.

The parade features holiday-themed floats, police and ire vehicles, and entertaining characters.

Santa will be at Santa Square for treats and selfies. The parade starts at North Dayton Street and proceeds along West Kennewick Avenue before ending at North Auburn Street. Santa Square is midway on the route, at Benton Street.

Go to historickennewick.org for details.

Pasco Winterfest

Pasco holds its Winterfest Celebration and Holiday Tree Lighting from 3-7 p.m., Dec. 9, at Peanuts Park. Music, games, visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause and a Candy Cane Scavenger Hunt will take place before the tree is officially lit (about 5:30 p.m.)

Go to bit.ly/3uxzplT

Prosser

The Tree Lighting Ceremony in Prosser will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the train depot.

There will be several featured events including pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The Miss Prosser Court will be serving a Hot Cocoa Bar and S’mores. Carolers will be spreading holiday cheer with along with a performance by Trinity Dance.The event will be capped off with the lighting of the Christmas Tree.

