Christmas parade unites community -- in any weather

Nov. 27—CHEYENNE — The transition from Thanksgiving to the winter holiday season came abruptly this year as snow blanketed the area Thursday night, setting the tone for the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce's 33rd annual Cheyenne Christmas Parade on Saturday.

Nearly nine inches of snow had coated the Cheyenne area by Saturday evening, making it one of the largest snow events in the area since the 2021 blizzard.

On the day of the parade, around 20 floats had dropped out due to weather concerns. Only about 60 residents signed up to volunteer for the event, which was 40 shy of the Chamber's 100-volunteer goal. There are usually around 25,000 attendees, but event organizers expected much fewer this year.

Nonetheless, thousands of community members braved the weather to come out to see the floats navigate through the streets of downtown.

Some came prepared, bringing camping chairs, blankets and mugs of hot chocolate. Others sacrificed those comforts to sit in the snow on the curb for an uninterrupted view of the floats and with hopes they would have an elevated chance of catching some of the candy and toys many floats were casting to side of the street.

Morgan Delatte and her three grandchildren, Cody, Cash and Canyon, were beneficiaries of this strategy as one float participant spilled a little too much candy on the curb in front of them. The boys, 8, 4 and 6 respectively, realized they now had a surplus of sweets and distributed some extras to nearby strangers.

"We love to do it because we like to see everybody come out and really just gather together and just show up as a community," said Cheyenne Chamber Vice President Amber Leyba, who helped organize the event.

This was Layba's third year working the parade. She said she knows how much this tradition means to the community, and knew that it would still be a success, despite the weather concerns.

Planning started about three months ago, and was a long process for the six Chamber employees as they made sure everything was squared away with the city, county and health officials.

At the time the parade kicked off on Saturday at 5:30 p.m., it was about 20 degrees Fahrenheit, but felt like 5 degrees with the wind chill factored in.

"I've seen a lot of people bundle up, get their coffee and got their kids bundled up in the wagon," said Debbie Richardson, a member of the Cheyenne Chamber, as she sat wrapped in a blanket behind the wheel of a golf cart, prepared to lead the beginning of the parade.

This was Richardson's second year kicking off the parade. She was followed by a group of Girl Scouts carrying a sign recognizing all of the event sponsors.

More than 100 floats then proceeded to parade down the street.

"With the snow on the ground and the lights reflecting off of the snow, it really puts the Christmas spirit in everybody," Richardson said.

Semi-trucks, cement trucks, trailers, fire trucks, vintage cars, and even trucks and sedans wrapped in colorful lights all commanded the attention of those in attendance. Many were committed to this year's "Old West" holiday theme.

The Grinch was arrested and put on display on the sheriff's float for his crimes of attempted theft of Christmas, trailers themed as covered wagons made their way along the snow-covered path, and Magic City's wooden jail float hosted members posing as festive fugitives.

"This is the 'Old West' winter. This is a jail, and he is wanted for impersonating Santa Claus," Shay Ingram of Magic City said of one of the members on the float. Other Christmas convicts were wanted for regifting fruitcake, stealing Christmas lights and having too much holiday joy.

Magic City works to support adults with disabilities. They have represented their organization for all 33 years of the parade. Like many other local organizations that hosted floats this year, they see it as a valuable way to support the community and spread awareness of their work.

However, not all the floats stayed true to the "Old West" theme. Rather, they remained committed to annual classics that are recognizable to the regulars. It's unlikely that you'd find a Lockheed C-130 Hercules aircraft glowing in green lights rolling down the street in an 'Old West' town, but it's still a fan-favorite for the parade-goers every year.

The float was presented by the 153rd Airlift Wing of the Wyoming Air National Guard. This year, it was driven by Airman 1st Class Jon Cole.

"The 153rd Airlift Wing has been a part of Cheyenne for a very long time now. I think that people like seeing us come out and do this kind of thing, because we support the community, and the community supports us," Cole said.

After the parade, attendees began packing up, and road closures downtown were lifted to resume business as usual.

"Christmas is my favorite holiday," Leyba said, "I love having everybody come out and, you know, really join in with what we do out here. It's a great community event."

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter.