Christmas party leads to shooting in Glynn County

Glynn County Police Department patrol officers responded to the Retreat Apartments.

On Dec. 17 at 5700 Altama Avenue #59, a call was received of shots fired.

The incident began as a result of multiple people getting into a fight at a Christmas party within the complex.

The shooter was identified as 31-year-old Marcus Vaughn, and he was brought back to GCPD for an interview by GCPD Investigators.

According to GCPD, Vaughn stated that after the fight broke he retrieved his firearm from his residence. Vaughn told investigators he then went back outside and that the fight had made its way into the parking lot of the complex. Vaughn then got into another altercation with a male in the parking lot. During this altercation, Vaughn took out his handgun and shot one time into the ground.

Vaughn was arrested and charged with one count of Reckless Conduct and released to the custody of the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact Investigator Troy Bergiadis of the Major Crimes Division of the GCPD. Any person with additional knowledge of this or any crime may report it anonymously via Silent Witness at (912) 264-1333.

